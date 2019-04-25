2019 NFL Draft: List of Top Prospects, Sleepers and Final 1st-Round Mock Picks

2019 NFL Draft: List of Top Prospects, Sleepers and Final 1st-Round Mock PicksApril 25, 2019
Will they or won't they?
That is the question of the moment as far as the Arizona Cardinals are concerned. They have the No. 1 spot in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, and they have the opportunity to get the quarterback in Kyler Murray who fits first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury's desired offense.
But the question remains whether the Cardinals will select Murray, or will they go for a defensive stud like Nick Bosa of Ohio State or Quinnen Williams of Alabama. Will they trade from that No. 1 spot so they can get a bountiful draft haul instead of just one player at the top of the draft?
With hours to go before the draft, the Cardinals have not shown their hand. However, quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, and with a chance to draft a player who appears to have special skills and remarkable athleticism, the belief is that they will not pass on Murray.
He will be the headliner on draft night and become the face of the Arizona franchise.
1st-Round Mock
1. Arizona Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
2. San Francisco 49ers, DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
3. New York Jets, OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky
4. Oakland Raiders, DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DT Ed Oliver, Houston
6. New York Giants, DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
7. Jacksonville Jaguars, OLB Devin White, LSU
8. Detroit Lions, TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
9. Buffalo Bills, OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
10. Denver Broncos, QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
11. Cincinnati Bengals, LB Devin Bush, Michigan
12. Green Bay Packers, OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
13. Miami Dolphins, DT Rashan Gary, Michigan
14. Atlanta Falcons, CB Greedy Williams, LSU
15. Washington Redskins, OT Andre Dillard, Washington State
16. Carolina Panthers, DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
17. New York Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
18. Minnesota Vikings, C Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State
19. Tennessee Titans, DE Brian Burns, Florida State
20. Pittsburgh Steelers, CB Byron Murphy, Washington
21. Seattle Seahawks, DT Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
22. Baltimore Ravens, DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
23. Houston Texans, OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma
24. Oakland Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
25. Philadelphia Eagles, DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
26. Indianapolis Colts, CB Deandre Baker, Georgia
27. Oakland Raiders, TE Noah Fant, Iowa
28. Los Angeles Chargers, S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
29. Seattle Seahawks, WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
30. Green Bay Packers, WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi
31. Los Angeles Rams, TE Irv Smith, Alabama
32. New England Patriots, WR N’Keal Harry, Arizona State
Top Prospects
Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
There is a downgrade for Bosa, and that's the issue of durability. He played just three games last season after suffering a core muscle injury, and that's something of a concern. However, Bosa has all the skills and athleticism needed to dominate in the NFL, and he is Hall of Famer Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospect.
Bosa has excellent technique in his pass rush and he combines power, speed and technique to get to the quarterback. The best offensive linemen can counter power, speed or technique, but when a player can use all three to rush the passer, it appears to be a ticket to superstardom.
There is little doubt that Bosa has learned quite a bit from older brother Joey Bosa, and he has a very similar style to the Los Angeles Chargers' pass rusher. He has violent hands, a hunger to get to the quarterback and an outstanding work ethic.
He also learned quite a bit about himself from the injury he suffered in 2018, per Albert Breer of MMQB.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Ohio State's Nick Bosa is the best player in the 2019 Draft. And his 2018 injury showed him something that could haunt NFL linemen for years to come. Bosa sought answers, not pity. What he found was so much room to grow. https://t.co/mxQ4hu4VLp
Bosa had 34 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2017, and 14 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in his three-game season in 2018.
Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Williams was a game-changing player for the Crimson Tide in 2018 with his outstanding intelligence, size, speed and power. He checks in at 6'3" and 303 pounds, according to The Athletic's draft expert Dane Brugler, and he is the second-ranked prospect in the draft according to Brandt and Brugler.
Williams was contributor for Alabama in 2017, but he did not start for Nick Saban. He broke out last year with 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. He has all the measurables that coaches and scouts want, but it just comes down to the fact that he is very difficult to block. Teammate Jonah Williams said blocking the defensive tackle was like trying to stop "a 300-pound bar of soap."
Brandt described Williams as being athletic and tough, and said he "may end up being the best player in the draft."
That thought was echoed by Monday Night Football analyst Booger McFarland.
Paul Finebaum @finebaum
"It's going to be a draft led by defensive players that can get after the quarterback. The best player overall might be that guy from Tuscaloosa, Quinnen Williams" - @ESPNBooger https://t.co/olmrgGebPn
Sleepers
Ryan McCrystal @Ryan_McCrystal
Here are Jachai Polite's sacks vs Power 5 opponents in 2018 (includes 9 of his 11 total sacks) https://t.co/iz5e2iC8d8
Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
Polite is another edge rusher who has the speed to cause big problems for opposing offensive linemen. He joined Kentucky's Josh Allen as the only FBS players to register 10-plus sacks and five-plus forced fumbles last season.
Polite has an explosive first step and he is a shifty pass rusher who depends on quickness. He is just a shade under 6'3" and 258 pounds and closes extremely well. However, his play against the run needs to get better, and he has also had some maturity issues.
Polite has rare pass-rushing abilities, and even though he is the 38th player on Brugler's board, and the 75th on Brandt's, he will most likely be a fairly high second-round pick. NFL teams are looking for game-changing players, and if Polite can stay on the field and away from off-the-field distractions, he has a chance to turn the game in his team's favor.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Samuel is not a true burner, but he is a tough receiver with quickness and run-after-the-catch ability. He is a shade over 5'11" and 214 pounds, and that means he can take a hit after contact without going down.
Samuel has fine change of direction, and he runs with violence after making the catch. He has a nose for the end zone, and he can get there in many different ways. He had 16 receiving touchdowns, seven rushing TDs, four on kickoff returns, two as a passer and one on a fumble return, per Brugler.
He had a 210-yard receiving game against Clemson last year, and if he can put those kind of numbers on the board against the Tigers' powerful defense, it speaks well of his potential at the next level.
Samuel should be able to make a contribution on special teams as a punt returner and as a gunner on the punt-coverage team.
If Samuel can land on the team with the right kind of scheme, he can be a productive playerwho can contribute as a receiver, returner and special teamer
Miller's Final Mock Draft 🔮
Predicting all 7 rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft