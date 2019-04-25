2019 NFL Draft: List of Top Prospects, Sleepers and Final 1st-Round Mock Picks

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Will they or won't they?

That is the question of the moment as far as the Arizona Cardinals are concerned. They have the No. 1 spot in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, and they have the opportunity to get the quarterback in Kyler Murray who fits first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury's desired offense.

But the question remains whether the Cardinals will select Murray, or will they go for a defensive stud like Nick Bosa of Ohio State or Quinnen Williams of Alabama. Will they trade from that No. 1 spot so they can get a bountiful draft haul instead of just one player at the top of the draft?

With hours to go before the draft, the Cardinals have not shown their hand. However, quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, and with a chance to draft a player who appears to have special skills and remarkable athleticism, the belief is that they will not pass on Murray.

He will be the headliner on draft night and become the face of the Arizona franchise.

1st-Round Mock

1. Arizona Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers, DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

3. New York Jets, OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders, DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DT Ed Oliver, Houston

6. New York Giants, DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars, OLB Devin White, LSU

8. Detroit Lions, TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills, OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

10. Denver Broncos, QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

11. Cincinnati Bengals, LB Devin Bush, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers, OT Jonah Williams, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins, DT Rashan Gary, Michigan

14. Atlanta Falcons, CB Greedy Williams, LSU

15. Washington Redskins, OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

16. Carolina Panthers, DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

17. New York Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings, C Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State

19. Tennessee Titans, DE Brian Burns, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers, CB Byron Murphy, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks, DT Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State

22. Baltimore Ravens, DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

23. Houston Texans, OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

25. Philadelphia Eagles, DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts, CB Deandre Baker, Georgia

27. Oakland Raiders, TE Noah Fant, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers, S Nasir Adderley, Delaware

29. Seattle Seahawks, WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

30. Green Bay Packers, WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi

31. Los Angeles Rams, TE Irv Smith, Alabama

32. New England Patriots, WR N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

Top Prospects

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

There is a downgrade for Bosa, and that's the issue of durability. He played just three games last season after suffering a core muscle injury, and that's something of a concern. However, Bosa has all the skills and athleticism needed to dominate in the NFL, and he is Hall of Famer Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospect.

Bosa has excellent technique in his pass rush and he combines power, speed and technique to get to the quarterback. The best offensive linemen can counter power, speed or technique, but when a player can use all three to rush the passer, it appears to be a ticket to superstardom.

There is little doubt that Bosa has learned quite a bit from older brother Joey Bosa, and he has a very similar style to the Los Angeles Chargers' pass rusher. He has violent hands, a hunger to get to the quarterback and an outstanding work ethic.

He also learned quite a bit about himself from the injury he suffered in 2018, per Albert Breer of MMQB.

Bosa had 34 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2017, and 14 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in his three-game season in 2018.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams was a game-changing player for the Crimson Tide in 2018 with his outstanding intelligence, size, speed and power. He checks in at 6'3" and 303 pounds, according to The Athletic's draft expert Dane Brugler, and he is the second-ranked prospect in the draft according to Brandt and Brugler.

Williams was contributor for Alabama in 2017, but he did not start for Nick Saban. He broke out last year with 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. He has all the measurables that coaches and scouts want, but it just comes down to the fact that he is very difficult to block. Teammate Jonah Williams said blocking the defensive tackle was like trying to stop "a 300-pound bar of soap."

Brandt described Williams as being athletic and tough, and said he "may end up being the best player in the draft."

That thought was echoed by Monday Night Football analyst Booger McFarland.

Sleepers

Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

Polite is another edge rusher who has the speed to cause big problems for opposing offensive linemen. He joined Kentucky's Josh Allen as the only FBS players to register 10-plus sacks and five-plus forced fumbles last season.

Polite has an explosive first step and he is a shifty pass rusher who depends on quickness. He is just a shade under 6'3" and 258 pounds and closes extremely well. However, his play against the run needs to get better, and he has also had some maturity issues.

Polite has rare pass-rushing abilities, and even though he is the 38th player on Brugler's board, and the 75th on Brandt's, he will most likely be a fairly high second-round pick. NFL teams are looking for game-changing players, and if Polite can stay on the field and away from off-the-field distractions, he has a chance to turn the game in his team's favor.

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Samuel is not a true burner, but he is a tough receiver with quickness and run-after-the-catch ability. He is a shade over 5'11" and 214 pounds, and that means he can take a hit after contact without going down.

Samuel has fine change of direction, and he runs with violence after making the catch. He has a nose for the end zone, and he can get there in many different ways. He had 16 receiving touchdowns, seven rushing TDs, four on kickoff returns, two as a passer and one on a fumble return, per Brugler.

He had a 210-yard receiving game against Clemson last year, and if he can put those kind of numbers on the board against the Tigers' powerful defense, it speaks well of his potential at the next level.

Samuel should be able to make a contribution on special teams as a punt returner and as a gunner on the punt-coverage team.

If Samuel can land on the team with the right kind of scheme, he can be a productive playerwho can contribute as a receiver, returner and special teamer