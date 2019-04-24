Dolphins 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Dwayne Haskins, Daniel Jones in Play at No. 13

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins could reportedly be in the market for a quarterback with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night after doing extensive work on the Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins and the Duke Blue Devils' Daniel Jones.

On Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Dolphins' exact plans are hard to pin down because they also held a workout with Missouri Tigers QB Drew Lock, while additionally taking calls from other teams seeing whether they wanted to move up or down in the first round:

Miami traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill, its primary starter since selecting him with the eighth pick in the 2012 draft, to the Tennessee Titans on March 15.

The Dolphins signed journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick a two-year contract three days later to potentially serve as a short-term stopgap option at the league's most important position.

Fitzpatrick, 36, is penciled in as the Fins' starter heading into the draft. Luke Falk and Jake Rudock are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the 2019 draft features "good quarterback class," but noted the success rate at forecasting which ones will become NFL stars isn't high.

"Quarterbacks have been so hit and miss," Grier told reporters. "If you study them, 50 percent or less end up becoming even good starting quarterbacks. So it’s hard to say. But every class has one or two quarterbacks that become a good player in the league."

Haskins and the Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray, the presumptive No. 1 pick of the Arizona Cardinals, have long been touted as the top two QBs in the class. But Jones and Lock have made a late surge as potential selections somewhere in the top half of Round 1.

So the Dolphins will likely wait until they're on the clock at No. 13 to determine their best course of action. Signing Fitzpatrick, who Pro Football Focus graded as the NFL's ninth-best QB in 2018, gives them the option to wait another year if they're not confident in any of the remaining choices.

Even if they don't grab a quarterback in the first round, Miami will probably grab a developmental prospect later in the draft to see how much progress he can make during what's shaping up to become a rebuilding year for the franchise.