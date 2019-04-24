Blind Ravens Fan Mo Gaba to Announce Baltimore's 4th-Round Pick off Braille Card

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 24, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: A helmet of the Baltimore Ravens rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are guaranteed to make history regardless of which players they select in the 2019 NFL draft, as 13-year-old Ravens fan Mo Gaba is set to become the first person to announce an NFL draft pick in Braille. 

On Wednesday, Gaba called into local radio station 98 Rock, and head coach John Harbaugh was on the other line to tell him he will be announcing the Ravens' fourth-round pick to everybody in attendance at Draft Fest at Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Saturday.

Gaba's reaction to Harbaugh's surprise is priceless:

The 2019 draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens have picks in the first round (No. 22), third round (Nos. 85 and 102), fourth round (Nos. 113 and 123), fifth round (No. 160) and sixth round (Nos. 191 and 193). 

Mo will be announcing the Ravens' No. 123 overall selection, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

