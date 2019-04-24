Clemson RB Tavien Feaster Enters Transfer Portal; Open to Tigers Return in 2019

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

Clemson's Tavien Feaster runs back to the bench after rushing for a 70-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 77-16. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Running back Tavien Feaster is the latest college athlete to enter the NCAA transfer portal. 

Per Matt Connolly of The State, Clemson confirmed Wednesday that the senior put his name in the portal.  

Feaster told Connolly he isn't 100 percent committed to transferring and could return to the Tigers in 2019. 

Feaster's decision to explore his options likely didn't surprise Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. The running back had already told reporters prior to last year's Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame he hadn't made up his mind about returning to school next season. 

"As of right now, I'm undecided," he said. "I have to talk to coach Dabo Swinney about everything. That's really where everything is right now."

Swinney raved about Feaster's performance during practices leading up to Clemson's spring game on April 6. 

"I was very impressed to see him in the scrimmage the other day. Two great plays," the coach told reporters. "He just looks fast. He is focused. He has blinders on. He is locked in. I am really, really pleased with him."

Feaster was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school in 2016. He was a 4-star prospect and the top-ranked all-purpose back by 247Sports

In three college seasons, Feaster has served as a notable backup to Wayne Gallman and Travis Etienne. He's been productive when Swinney has used him, tallying 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries. 

Related

    Swinney discusses possibility of Feaster transfer

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Swinney discusses possibility of Feaster transfer

    robertmacraetci
    via The Clemson Insider

    Swinney sets Columbia reporter straight about Clemson's 'soft' schedule

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Swinney sets Columbia reporter straight about Clemson's 'soft' schedule

    robertmacraetci
    via The Clemson Insider

    NCAA Announces New Targeting, OT Rules

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    NCAA Announces New Targeting, OT Rules

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Clemson Football: Where is every Tiger projected to go in the NFL Draft?

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Clemson Football: Where is every Tiger projected to go in the NFL Draft?

    Rubbing the Rock
    via Rubbing the Rock