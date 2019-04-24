Clemson RB Tavien Feaster Enters Transfer Portal; Open to Tigers Return in 2019

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Running back Tavien Feaster is the latest college athlete to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Per Matt Connolly of The State, Clemson confirmed Wednesday that the senior put his name in the portal.

Feaster told Connolly he isn't 100 percent committed to transferring and could return to the Tigers in 2019.

Feaster's decision to explore his options likely didn't surprise Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. The running back had already told reporters prior to last year's Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame he hadn't made up his mind about returning to school next season.

"As of right now, I'm undecided," he said. "I have to talk to coach Dabo Swinney about everything. That's really where everything is right now."

Swinney raved about Feaster's performance during practices leading up to Clemson's spring game on April 6.

"I was very impressed to see him in the scrimmage the other day. Two great plays," the coach told reporters. "He just looks fast. He is focused. He has blinders on. He is locked in. I am really, really pleased with him."

Feaster was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school in 2016. He was a 4-star prospect and the top-ranked all-purpose back by 247Sports.

In three college seasons, Feaster has served as a notable backup to Wayne Gallman and Travis Etienne. He's been productive when Swinney has used him, tallying 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries.