La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Wednesday's Week 34 Matches

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid ensured the La Liga title race won't end until Week 35, beating Valencia 3-2 in a thrilling contest. The result means Barcelona can win the title in front of their fans when they host Levante on Saturday, unless Atletico Madrid lose to Real Valladolid earlier in the day.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Levante picked up three huge points in the battle against relegation by beating Real Betis, while Athletic Bilbao beat Leganes to keep their European hopes intact. Espanyol and Celta Vigo played out a draw. Here are the full results:

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Valencia

Espanyol 1-1 Celta Vigo

Leganes 0-1 Athletic

Levante 4-0 Real Betis

The current La Liga standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona 34, +53, 80

2. Atletico Madrid 34, +28, 71

3. Real Madrid 33, +21, 64

4. Getafe 33, +14, 54

5. Valencia 34, +9, 52

6. Sevilla 33, +12, 52

7. Athletic Bilbao 34, -3, 49

8. Deportivo Alaves 34, -9, 46

9. Real Betis 34, -10, 43

10. Espanyol 34, -9, 43

11. Real Sociedad 33, -2, 41

12. Leganes 34, -6, 41

13. Eibar 34, -5, 40

14. Levante 34, -10, 37

15. Celta Vigo 34, -9, 36

16. Villarreal 33, -4, 36

17. Real Valladolid 34, -18, 35

18. Girona 34, -13, 34

19. Huesca 34, -18, 29

20. Rayo Vallecano 33, -21, 28

Atletico and Valencia came into Wednesday's match with the two best defensive records in La Liga, but none of that was on display as they combined for five goals in an entertaining match.

Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead inside the first 10 minutes, but Kevin Gameiro tied things up after 36 minutes. Antoine Griezmann restored the lead shortly after half-time, but Dani Parejo equalised after 77 minutes from the penalty spot. The winner fell to Angel Correa just minutes later.

Thomas Lemar had another fine outing, per sportswriter Robbie Dunne:

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan also noted the Frenchman is finding his footing in the capital:

Valladolid are still fighting for their survival and will not roll over for Atletico on Saturday, although the Rojiblancos are still expected to win and make Barcelona win the title later that evening.

The close relegation battle took a positive turn for Levante, who put some distance between themselves and Girona, currently ranked 18th.

They hammered Betis 4-0, and per sportswriter Andrew Gaffney, the visitors should consider themselves lucky that their dreadful run of form has come this late in the season:

An own goal from Youssef En-Nesyri was enough for Athletic to grab the win in the capital, moving the Basques within three points of Sevilla in the race for a UEFA Europa League ticket. Sevilla have a match in hand and will host a desperate Rayo Vallecano team on Thursday.

Celta Vigo only managed a draw against Espanyol, meaning their advantage over Girona is just two points.