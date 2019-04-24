Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2019: Kyler Murray Goes No. 1, Nick Bosa No. 2

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

With just one day remaining until the start of the 2019 NFL draft, NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock of the first round.

Like many other projections, this draft begins with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick. However, there are plenty of other surprises throughout the first 32 selections.

Here is a full breakdown of Jeremiah's predictions:

Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma



2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

8. Houston Texans (projected trade with Detroit Lions): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OG, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

12. Green Bay Packers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

15. Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

17. New York Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

19. Tennessee Titans: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

21. Seattle Seahawks: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

22. Baltimore Ravens: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

23. Detroit Lions (projected trade with Houston Texans): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

27. Oakland Raiders: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

29. Seattle Seahawks: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

30. Green Bay Packers: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

31. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Regardless of the confidence in the picks, there will likely be a lot of shocking moments throughout Thursday's first round.

Even Jeremiah himself noted all the uncertainty surrounding the latest rumors just at quarterback:

Most people expect the New York Giants and potentially the Denver Broncos to select a passer in the top 10 picks, but this mock has both going defense with their first selections.

This would push Dwayne Haskins down to the Washington Redskins at No. 15, which would likely be just fine by them. Todd McShay of ESPN.com recently reported the team is "most interested" in the Ohio State star and could move into the top five in order to get the quarterback.

If they can sit back and wait for their top target to come to them, it would be a huge win for the Redskins.

The Giants would also likely be happy landing another top quarterback option in Daniel Jones with the No. 17 overall selection, especially if they add a defensive game-changer in Josh Allen.

Perhaps the most surprising selection in this first round, however, would be Drew Lock going to the Green Bay Packers at No. 30.

Lock visited with the team earlier this month, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, while Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the rumored interest is "real."

The Packers already have one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers, but they selected him toward the end of the first round in 2005 with Brett Favre already on the roster.

ESPN's predictive model has high hopes for Lock:

While quarterback is clearly not a burning need, the Packers could get great value in a high-upside player late in the first round.

Another shocker in the first round could also be the projected trade between the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. Houston would be moving up to get arguably the top offensive lineman in the NFL in Andre Dillard, while Detroit can wait to get its man in cornerback Byron Murphy.

Although the terms of a swap is unknown, this type of move could certainly help both teams, especially with the Lions needing extra picks to fill their holes in the depth chart.

One thing this draft is not high on is offensive skill players.

Receiver Marquise Brown and running back Josh Jacobs are the only ones going off the board in the first round of this mock, with defensive players instead dominating the action.

Of course, this is all just speculation until the Cardinals are on the clock Thursday night.