2019 NFL Draft Odds: Kyler Murray Slipping as Betting Favorite to Go No. 1

Odds are still in Kyler Murray's favor to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, but there isn't as much certainty as there once seemed to be.

Per ESPN.com's David Purdum, FanDuel's New Jersey sportsbook has dropped the reigning Heisman Trophy winner's odds to be the top pick for Thursday's event to -400 (bet $400 to win $100).

Purdum noted Murray's odds had been as high as -1200 in recent weeks. Other strong candidates for the selection include Ohio State's Nick Bosa (+350) and Alabama's Quinnen Williams (+500).

Throughout the predraft process, it's seemed like the Arizona Cardinals were locked on Murray for the first pick. SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano reported during the NFL scouting combine that numerous sources, including agents and team executives, believed the Cardinals were targeting Murray.

On Sunday, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco said he's been told the Cardinals will "go in a different direction":

All of this could just be misdirection to get other teams interested in Bosa or Williams so they'll put together a trade package to ensure they can draft their guy.

It's also possible the Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are high on second-year quarterback Josh Rosen and want to address other areas of their roster.

The days leading up to the draft tend to be filled with misinformation. No one wants to tip their hand—especially with the top pick.