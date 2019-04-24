NFL Draft 2019: Latest Odds, Expert Mocks and Predictions for Round 1

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The endless NFL draft speculation and countless mock drafts give way to actual selections Thursday night in Nashville.

For the last three months, NFL draft experts have broken down the prospects available for selection and given their best opinions on which players will land where.

Thursday's first round kicks off with the Arizona Cardinals, who have been projected by many experts to take a quarterback in the opening round for the second straight year.

Although the quarterback class does not seem to be as talented as the group that was selected in 2018, they are still a coveted bunch, and because of that, the quarterbacks will be one of the top stories of the first round.

Latest NFL Draft Odds

No. 1 Pick

Kyler Murray (-500; Bet $500 to win $100)

Quinnen Williams (+300; Bet $100 to win $300)

Nick Bosa (+350)

Dwayne Haskins (+1,800)

Josh Allen (+2,200)

Ed Oliver (+2,500)

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City) Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Expert Mock Draft Roundup

Murray Still The Favorite To Be No. 1 Pick

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is still the favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night.

Murray, who would be the second straight quarterback out of Oklahoma to go No. 1, is the top pick in the mock draft from ESPN.com's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com's NFL Nation writers and NFL.com's Charles Davis.

Davis believes the Cardinals will weigh their options at the top of the first round, but eventually move forward with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback.

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss noted in the NFL Nation writers mock that Kliff Kingsbury was hired to improve the offense and the relationship between Kingsbury and Murray could help the Cardinals moving forward.

Murray is an obvious fit in Kingsbury's offensive scheme, but drafting the Heisman Trophy winner comes with a problem because Josh Rosen, who was selected in the first round in 2018, is still on the roster.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Cardinals could keep Rosen and trade him later in the summer if they take Murray.

However, not every NFL expert believes Murray will go No. 1, as CBSSports.com's Will Brinson has the Cardinals selecting Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in his latest mock.

Williams would be a significant upgrade to the Cardinals defense, which needs improvements as much as the offense.

But the connection between Kingsbury and Murray could be too strong for the Cardinals to avoid, which is why it seems likely the quarterback will be the first player selected.

Opinions Differ On Other Quarterbacks

As for the other three quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round, there are mixed opinions on where each will land.

In his combined mock draft with McShay, Kiper has the New York Giants landing Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins at No. 6.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Brinson, who projects Murray to go at No. 4 to Oakland, has Haskins falling to No. 15 for Washington, with Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones selected at the end of the first round.

Davis believes Lock and Haskins will go back-to-back at No. 10 and No. 11 to Denver and Cincinnati, respectively.

If the Cardinals select Murray, the Giants are the next team in the first round to watch for the quarterback position.

The Giants could go in a few different directions at No. 6 since they could still take a signal-caller at No. 17, which would likely be Jones.

If the Giants pass on a quarterback at No. 6, all eyes will be on Denver and Cincinnati, who have been linked to quarterbacks in some mock drafts.

Miami could possibly land a quarterback at No. 13, and Washington should have close eyes on one as well at No. 15.

Because the NFL draft sometimes produces unexpected results, it is not completely out of the picture for a team to trade up for a quarterback, but the price could be steep depending on who the potential trade partners are.

