Ranking NFL Teams' Worst Draft Classes Since 2000

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Although it has become one of the most exciting events on the football calendar, the NFL draft is one big guessing game.

Projected superstars often don't match their billing. Safe prospects can become busts. First-round picks sometimes barely make a dent in the league. Every year, NFL fans and franchises see once-coveted players flame out in the pros.

Since the 2000 NFL draft, a whole bunch of promising classes of yesteryear turned into dreadful memories. We're looking at the worst of that group, factoring in production and longevity on the drafting team with the volume of the overall haul.

All references to "career value" are based on Pro Football Reference's "CarAV," which is the weighted career approximate value.