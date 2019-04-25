Ranking NFL Teams' Worst Draft Classes Since 2000

Ranking NFL Teams' Worst Draft Classes Since 2000April 25, 2019
Although it has become one of the most exciting events on the football calendar, the NFL draft is one big guessing game.
Projected superstars often don't match their billing. Safe prospects can become busts. First-round picks sometimes barely make a dent in the league. Every year, NFL fans and franchises see once-coveted players flame out in the pros.
Since the 2000 NFL draft, a whole bunch of promising classes of yesteryear turned into dreadful memories. We're looking at the worst of that group, factoring in production and longevity on the drafting team with the volume of the overall haul.
All references to "career value" are based on Pro Football Reference's "CarAV," which is the weighted career approximate value.
10. 2012 Jacksonville Jaguars
Notable Picks: Justin Blackmon (WR, No. 5), Andre Branch (DE, No. 38), Bryan Anger (P, No. 70), Brandon Marshall (LB, No. 142)
It's rarely a good thing when a punter is the best draft pick.
Bryan Anger spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and led the NFL in yards per kick once. But we're not giving the Jaguars much credit for nailing the "our offense failed so this guy matters" choice.
After an encouraging rookie year, Justin Blackmon―the No. 5 overall selection―appeared in just four games. Andre Branch started just 13 games, and Jacksonville unwisely gave up fifth-round linebacker Brandon Marshall within a year.
Throw in Mike Harris and Jeris Pendleton being off the roster by 2014, and the Jags have little to show for their 2012 class.
9. 2013 Miami Dolphins
Notable picks: Dion Jordan (DE, No. 3), Jamar Taylor (CB, No. 54), Dallas Thomas (OL, No. 77), Will Davis (CB, No. 93), Jelani Jenkins (LB, No. 104), Dion Sims (TE, No. 106)
One year after taking Ryan Tannehill, Olivier Vernon, Lamar Miller and Rishard Matthews, the Miami Dolphins did a whole lot of bad.
The franchise traded up for Dion Jordan, who provided three sacks in two seasons before a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy ended his tenure. Jamar Taylor was ineffective over three years.
Will Davis made just 15 appearances, while tight end Dion Sims totaled 699 receiving yards in 56 games. Mike Gillislee became a rotational piece elsewhere but handled just six carries in Miami.
Dallas Thomas and Jelani Jenkins at least held starting roles, yet neither player remained on the roster after the 2016 season.
8. 2007 Oakland Raiders
Notable picks: JaMarcus Russell (QB, No. 1), Zach Miller (TE, No. 38), Quentin Moses (DE, No. 65), Mario Henderson (OL, No. 91), Johnnie Lee Higgins (WR, No. 99), Michael Bush (RB, No. 100)
2007 is perhaps best remembered as the JaMarcus Russell year.
The Oakland Raiders had been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since Rich Gannon's retirement after the 2004 season. Russell never became that player, and he threw 18 touchdowns to 23 interceptions with a career 7-18 record.
Missing on the No. 1 overall pick is a near-irredeemable mistake.
Yes, tight end Zach Miller and running back Michael Bush were decent contributors. Nevertheless, both players moved on from Oakland no later than 2011. Mario Henderson was the only other draftee to even make it to 2010. None of the 11 players signed a second contract with the Raiders.
7. 2005 Detroit Lions
Notable picks: Mike Williams (WR, No. 10), Shaun Cody (DT, No. 37), Stanley Wilson (DB, No. 72), Dan Orlovsky (QB, No. 145)
Remember when the Detroit Lions took a wide receiver in the first round of three consecutive drafts? The last occurrence was in 2005, when they selected Mike Williams.
But he lasted just 22 games in Detroit and trudged to 449 yards on 37 catches. Williams headed to the Lions with USC teammate Shaun Cody, a second-round pick. However, the defensive tackle struggled in Detroit before a solid tenure with the Houston Texans.
Third- and fifth-round choices Stanley Wilson and Dan Orlovsky both provided a career value of five apiece. Sixth-round selections Bill Swancutt and Johnathan Goddard totaled nine NFL appearances.
And in 2008, the Lions went 0-16. This class―while nowhere close to the entire problem―was a symptom of that winless year.
6. 2008 Jacksonville Jaguars
Notable picks: Derrick Harvey (DE, No. 8), Quentin Groves (DE, No. 52), Thomas Williams (LB, No. 155), Trae Williams (DB, No. 159)
On draft day in 2008, the Jaguars put a whole bunch of faith in their scouting department and Derrick Harvey.
Well, you can't win 'em all.
The Jags sent the 26th pick, two third-round selections and a fourth-round choice to the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 8 slot. Jacksonville took Harvey, who mustered eight sacks in 47 appearances with the team.
Additionally, second-rounder Quentin Groves played just two seasons in Jacksonville. Thomas Williams, Trae Williams and Chauncey Washington had a combined career value of one.
5. 2012 Cleveland Browns
Notable picks: Trent Richardson (RB, No. 3), Brandon Weeden (QB, No. 22), Mitchell Schwartz (OL, No. 37), John Hughes (DT, No. 87), Travis Benjamin (WR, No. 100), James-Michael Johnson (LB, No. 120)
We could stop after the first two selections of this draft haul, and you'd probably understand.
Sorry, Cleveland Browns fans. We must continue.
Yes, Mitchell Schwartz has since developed into an All-Pro tackle, but he played just four seasons in Cleveland. Receiver/returner Travis Benjamin bolted for the San Diego Chargers, too.
Other than one appearance from John Hughes, the 11-man draft class had left the organization by the 2016 season. Richardson and Weeden combined to make just 40 appearances―the exact total for sixth-round defensive lineman Billy Winn.
To make matters worse, the 2013 draft was another mess.
4. 2000 Buffalo Bills
Notable picks: Erik Flowers (DE, No. 26), Travares Tillman (DB, No. 58), Corey Moore (LB, No. 89), Avion Black (WR, No. 121), Sammy Morris (FB, No. 156)
At first glance, it may seem like fifth-rounder Sammy Morris could redeem the Buffalo Bills' haul in 2000. Then you'll see the running back failed to crack 1,000 scrimmage yards over four seasons there.
That's where the class completely crumbles.
Buffalo made a selection in each of the first four rounds, and none of them―Erik Flowers, Travares Tillman, Corey Moore and Avion Black―played more than two years for the franchise. Late-round picks Leif Larsen and Drew Haddad failed to reach 2002 as well.
The most successful player beyond Morris was the Bills' final choice, linebacker DaShon Polk, at No. 251 overall. He collected 82 tackles over a 53-game tenure in Buffalo.
Buffalo squeezed out a combined career value of 22.
3. 2005 Minnesota Vikings
Notable picks: Troy Williamson (WR, No. 7), Erasmus James (DE, No. 18), Marcus Johnson (DE, No. 49), Dustin Fox (DB, No. 80), Ciatrick Fason (RB, No. 112)
The Minnesota Vikings fell in love with Troy Williamson's speed, but his 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine didn't lead to much.
Selected at No. 7 overall, he totaled 2,027 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with Minnesota. Fellow first-round pick Erasmus James only lasted until 2007, too. The defensive end logged 23 appearances and made 37 tackles.
Offensive lineman Marcus Johnson, a second-round pick, ended up being the Vikings' top contributor from the class. During a four-year tenure in Minnesota, he notched a career value of 10.
The rest of the draft haul―Dustin Fox, Ciatrick Fason, C.J. Mosley and Adrian Ward―offered a career value of three.
2. 2012 San Francisco 49ers
Notable picks: A.J. Jenkins (WR, No. 30), LaMichael James (RB, No. 61), Joe Looney (OL, No. 117), Darius Fleming (LB, No. 165)
During the 2012 draft, the San Francisco 49ers repeatedly traded down to acquire more picks―mostly for 2013. Even when factoring in those additional selections, the 49ers failed miserably.
No player appeared in more than 20 games for the franchise.
A.J. Jenkins lasted one season. LaMichael James played in 15 games. Joe Looney―who has since carved out a starting role―made 19 appearances. Darius Fleming, Trenton Robinson, Jason Slowey and Cam Johnson combined for five games in 2012 and never played for the 49ers again.
The entire class produced a total career value of five.
1. 2009 Dallas Cowboys
Notable picks: Jason Williams (LB, No. 69), Robert Brewster (T, No. 75), Stephen McGee (QB, No. 101), Victor Butler (LB, No. 110), Brandon Williams (DE, No. 120)
As if trading first-, third- and sixth-round picks for Roy Williams wasn't disappointing enough, the Dallas Cowboys managed to make it worse.
Historically worse, in fact.
"We traded the 51st pick for the 75th and 110th pick," Cowboys college scouting coordinator Chris Hall said, per Nick Eatman of the team's official site. "We lost about 110 points on any draft chart you look at."
Those extra choices turned into Robert Brewster―who played in one NFL game―and Victor Butler. The biggest problem is Butler was the best player selected, and he made 70 tackles over four seasons with Dallas. None of their selections panned out.
Ultimately, the 12-man Cowboys' 2009 class yielded a career value of 12 for the organization. In a word: miserable.
Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter, @Kenyon19_BR.