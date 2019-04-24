Video: Watch Damian Lillard Eliminate Thunder with Deep Buzzer-Beater 3

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard dropped a cold-blooded 37-foot three-pointer with no time remaining to give his team a 118-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. 

That dagger capped Lillard's 50-point night and simultaneously gave the Trail Blazers a 4-1 first-round series win over the Thunder. The seven-year veteran made 17 of his 33 field-goal attempts and 10 of his 18 three-pointers.

Portland will advance to play the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs series.

