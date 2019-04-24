NFL Draft Start Time 2019: Full Day-by-Day TV Schedule and Live-Stream Coverage

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

One of the few offseason dates every NFL fan has circled on the calendar appears Thursday.

The first round of the 2019 NFL draft takes place Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, with the Arizona Cardinals kicking off the festivities with the No. 1 overall pick.

The opening round is the main spectacle, and it will attract the most fans, but there are many diehard NFL enthusiasts who will stick around for all three days of the draft.

The second and third rounds take place Friday, while the final four rounds will occur Saturday.

2019 NFL Draft Coverage

Thursday, April 25 (1st Round)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Friday, April 26 (Rounds 2 and 3)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

Saturday, April 27 (Rounds 4-7)

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Each day can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN or NFL.com/Watch.

Murray, Bosa, Williams Are Top Prospects

Kyler Murray is not the No. 1 player on most draft boards, but he is projected as the No. 1 overall pick because of the interest shown by the Arizona Cardinals.

For most of the pre-draft process, Murray and the Cardinals have been connected because first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury is looking for a quarterback that is the best fit in his offensive system.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Of course, that would mean the Cardinals would have to trade Josh Rosen to make room for Murray, but no potential suitors have come forward with serious offers for the second-year quarterback yet.

Depending on which draft expert you consult, Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams is the top player in the draft class.

But because of specific team needs, Williams might fall as far as No. 4 to the Oakland Raiders.

Bosa seems like the best fit for San Francisco at No. 2 since it has a plethora of defensive tackles from previous draft classes.

Williams could be a great fit for the New York Jets at No. 3, but they could also go after an edge-rusher in Josh Allen, which would leave the door open for Oakland to take Williams at No. 4.

No matter which order the top prospects go in Thursday, all of them are expected to have a significant impact on the 2019 NFL regular season.

Could A Trade Occur In The Top 5?

After Kansas City sent its first-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Frank Clark, five 2019 first-round picks have been traded, but the highest of that lot is the 17th overall selection.

Given the needs of teams further down the draft order, it is possible that a trade involving one of the top five picks occurs.

A year ago, the Jets traded up to the No. 3 selection in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to select Sam Darnold.

Cleveland also had a second pick in the top five at No. 4, but that was acquired in 2017 when Houston traded up to pick Deshaun Watson.

In 2017, Chicago swapped picks with San Francisco to take Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

And in 2016, the top two picks changed hands, as the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles made deals to acquire Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.

The trade market could erupt if the Cardinals do not take Murray at No. 1, but if the Heisman Trophy winner lands in Arizona, there could be less of a chance for deals to happen in the top five.

Since there are a handful of impressive defensive prospects expected to be taken after Murray, the real drama could come near the end of the top 10 when the quarterback-needy franchises start jockeying for position with Drew Lock, Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones in focus.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

