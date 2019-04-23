Michelle Wie Announces She's Taking 'Time Away' from Golf Due to Hand Injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michelle Wie announced in social media posts that she will "take some time away" from golf for health reasons:

Wie, who won the 2014 U.S Women's Open and has carded 14 top-10 finishes at majors, has been trying to heal from a persistent wrist injury.

Keely Levins of Golf Digest provided more information:

"In October 2018, Wie underwent surgery to fix the trifecta of an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment in her right wrist and hand. She sat out the remainder of the 2018 season—after missing the year's final two majors before the procedure—with hopes that the surgery would result in a future of pain-free golf. Unfortunately, that has not been the case."

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Wie talked about her road to recovery before she took part in the HSBC Women's World Championship, citing a 2017 car accident that has caused hand injuries. As she told reporters:

"I got into a car accident two years ago with my right hand on the wheel and got rear-ended. That's what happened with the neck at [the 2017 U.S. Women's Open at] Bedminster and I had an avulsion fracture in my right hand. So a piece of the bone had chipped off.

"So they just went in there and cleaned it up, cleaned up a little bit of scar tissue since I was with it for almost two years now. So the surgery went good. It was a pretty easy, normal procedure, and yeah, it's taken quite a bit, but I think I'm back on track."

Unfortunately, the HSBC defending champion was forced to withdraw after 14 holes in the first round due to a wrist injury.

Wie did take part in the ANA Inspiration, missing the cut, but she was still happy with her health after the first round.

"I feel good," she told reporters. "I feel like I can play 18 more holes. That's a really big win in my book."

Wie also played at the LOTTE Championship in April. While she missed the cut, she fought through injury just to complete the first round.

Randall Mell of Golf Channel noted one moment in particular: "With a yelp of pain, Wie watched her shot at the 11th tee sail wide right. She let go of the club, with her surgically repaired right hand going limp."

Wie spoke afterward.

"Just got into an uncomfortable position," she said. "Just coming back, some shots are going to hurt. Trying to figure my way around that and just trying to get back in the swing of playing again. ... Yeah, it's not fun when it does hurt, but I'm going to get physio right now and hopefully they can patch it up a little bit and I'll be good to go tomorrow."

Wie has five LPGA wins and 59 top-10 finishes for her career.