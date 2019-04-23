Lakers Rumors: Ex-Bucks HC Jason Kidd, Juwan Howard to Interview for Vacancy

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After interviewing Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue for their head coaching vacancy, the Los Angeles Lakers have turned their attention to Jason Kidd and Juwan Howard, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Kidd reportedly interviewed for several hours Monday with general manager Rob Pelinka and team executive Kurt Rambis.

Howard is also set to interview with the Lakers, while Williams and Lue are expected to have follow-up meetings.

Kidd has had an up-and-down career as a head coach following his playing days as a Hall of Fame point guard. In five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, he has a 183-190 record in the regular season and a 9-15 record in the playoffs.

However, he has shown a lot of interest in taking over as the Lakers' head coach, especially during a March interview on ESPN's The Jump:

"I think when you look at the Lakers as a whole, it's a franchise that is one of the best in the world—not just in the NBA, but in the world," Kidd said. "And so, if you ever have the opportunity to wear the purple and gold, you can't turn that down—as a coach, as a player—because they're all about championships."

He also played alongside Lakers star LeBron James at the 2008 Olympics for Team USA.

Howard spent time as James' teammate for three seasons with the Miami Heat before he retired in 2013. He has since served as an assistant coach for Miami, but he's the only one of the Lakers' four candidates without head coaching experience.