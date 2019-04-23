Luis Suarez Scores Penalty as Barcelona Cruise Past Alaves 2-0 in La Liga

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona moved within touching distance of a second consecutive La Liga title as they beat Alaves 2-0 at Mendizorrotza on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid now must earn at least a point at home to Valencia on Wednesday in order to make sure the title race continues into the weekend.

Second-half goals from Carles Alena and Luis Suarez ensured the Blaugrana extended their unbeaten run to 22 league games, and their lead at the top of the table now stands at 12 points.

Alena completed a superb move to break the deadlock in the 54th minute.

Suarez then wrapped up the points from the penalty spot on the hour after a lengthy VAR delay had ruled out Gerard Pique's bundled effort from close range but also established the Blaugrana deserved a penalty because of Tomas Pina's handball.

Dembele Should Start over Coutinho Against Liverpool

Lionel Messi was conspicuous by his absence from Barca's starting XI on Tuesday:

It was the right call from manager Ernesto Valverde given that the Blaugrana have so much breathing room in the title race, and they will need Messi at 100 per cent when they face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

It also meant Valverde could see which of Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele would step up as they started either side of Luis Suarez. In truth, neither put in their best showing of the season.

But there was enough to show Valverde he should start Dembele alongside Messi and Suarez in attack against Liverpool next week, not Coutinho.

Coutinho played a key role in the quarter-finals against Manchester United, scoring a fantastic goal in the second leg as Barca eased past the Premier League giants.

He caused some problems for Alaves early on Tuesday, but he also wasted a couple of decent positions.

Dembele, meanwhile, set up first-half chances for Suarez and Arturo Vidal before his whipped free-kick caused the mess that led to Barca's penalty.

The Blaugrana will need to be clinical against Liverpool in next week's first leg at the Camp Nou.

Unlike United, Liverpool will not gift Barca's attackers acres of space. Jurgen Klopp's side boast a remarkably tight defence that has conceded more than one goal in a match just once in their last 16 matches.

In order for the Catalans to break that run and establish a decent lead in the tie, they will need to threaten every time they go forward.

It is all but a given that Messi will cause Liverpool problems, even with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defence.

And Suarez proved he is in good touch against Alaves, not just with his well-taken penalty, but his terrific dummy that allowed Alena to run on to Sergi Roberto's through ball and sweep home the opener:

That leaves a choice between Coutinho and Dembele, and the latter has more strings to his bow.

His incisive running will be another problem for Liverpool to deal with, and he can be dangerous off either side:

Coutinho is hugely talented. But Liverpool will know all about their former player, and he did not show enough on Tuesday to convince Valverde he should start next week.

What's Next?

Barcelona host Levante at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday before their Champions League clash against Liverpool.

Alaves are also back in action on Saturday at Athletic Bilbao.