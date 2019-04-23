La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Tuesday's Week 34 Results

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Barcelona moved another step closer to winning La Liga after a 2-0 victory over Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Carles Alena and Luis Suarez handed the visitors all three points and puts them just one win away from being crowned Spanish champions again.

Ernesto Valverde's side will also win the title if second-placed Atletico Madrid lose to Valencia on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table both Huesca and Real Valladolid picked up important wins in the battle to stay in La Liga.

Huesca moved off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 win over Eibar, but they remain five points from safety with just four games left to play.

Real Valladolid moved out of the relegation zone and into 15th place with a 1-0 victory against Girona. The defeat means Eusebio Sacristan's side remain in trouble and have work to do to stay up.

Tuesday's Results

Huesca 2-0 Eibar

Real Valladolid 1-0 Girona

Alaves 0-2 Barcelona

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 34, +53, 80

2. Atletico Madrid: 33, +27, 68

3. Real Madrid: 33, +21, 64

4. Getafe: 33, +14, 54

5. Valencia: 32, +10, 52

6. Sevilla: 33, +12, 52

7. Athletic Bilbao: 33, -4, 46

8. Alaves: 34, -9, 46

9. Real Betis: 33, -6, 43

10. Espanyol: 33, -9, 42

11. Real Sociedad: 33, -2, 41

12. Leganes: 33, -5, 41

13. Eibar: 34, -5, 40

14. Villarreal 33, -4, 36

15. Real Valladolid: 34, -18, 35

16. Celta Vigo: 33, -9, 35

17. Girona: 34, -13, 34

18. Levante: 33, -14, 34

19. Huesca: 34, -18, 29

19. Rayo Vallecano: 33, -21, 28

Tuesday Recap

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde opted to rotate his side for the trip to Alaves. Key men Lionel Messi, Clement Lenglet, Arthur and Jordi Alba all started on the bench:

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half and were the better side but did not create too many clear chances.

Luis Suarez had one of their best opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, but he was denied by goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco:

Barcelona had to wait until early in the second half to make the breakthrough. A fine team move involving Sergio Roberto, Arturo Vidal and Suarez was finished clinically by Alena.

Gerard Pique thought he had doubled Barcelona's lead minutes later, bundling the ball home from close range after a free-kick into the box wasn't cleared by Alaves.

However, the goal was ruled out by VAR and a penalty was awarded to Barcelona instead for a handball by Tomas Pina.

Suarez made no mistake from the spot, beating Pacheco with a precise penalty on the hour:

Valverde replaced Ousmane Dembele with Messi for the final half an hour, and Barcelona continued to dominate but could not extend their lead further.

However, the win puts the defending champions on the brink of another title, and they can secure top spot with victory against Levante on Saturday.

Huesca scored twice in three minutes just before the hour mark to take all three points against Eibar at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

Enric Gallego broke the deadlock with a neat backheel from close range which went through defender Paulo Oliveira's legs after a cross in from the right by Cucho Hernandez.

The hosts then wrapped up the win in some style with a brilliant strike from Chimy Avila.

The Argentinian smashed a powerful volley from the edge of the area into the top corner (UK only):

ESPN's David Cartlidge praised manager Francisco for his impact since arriving in October:

Huesca will still need special something if they are to stay up, but they have given themselves a glimmer of hope with an important win.

Real Valladolid picked up a vital three points in a nervy game against Girona. The hosts scored the only goal of the game through Michel's strike from outside the box after good hold-up play by Enes Unal:

The Spanish Football Podcast shared how tight it is at the bottom:

The result means it's a sixth straight loss for Girona, and they will drop into the relegation zone if Levante avoid defeat against Real Betis on Wednesday.