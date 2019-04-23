Dwayne Haskins: Raiders, Giants, Redskins, More Have Shown Most Draft Interest

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will have to wait until Thursday to find out where he will wind up in the 2019 NFL draft, but he at least has some idea of his potential landing spots.

"A lot of teams," Haskins told the PFTPM podcast (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) when asked which teams have shown an interest in him. "The Raiders, the Redskins, Broncos, Dolphins, and the Giants. Those are the teams who have shown the most interest in me."

Oakland (No. 4), New York (Nos. 6 and 17), Denver (No. 10), Miami (No. 13) and Washington (No. 15) all own picks inside the first half of Round 1.

With each of those teams having veteran quarterbacks capable of starting Week 1, Haskins stated he is open to starting as a rookie or beginning his career on the sideline as he develops into an NFL quarterback. (around the 4:40 mark)

"Whatever team I go to I just have to be ready to play whether that's year one or year two and I don't have a preference whether that's to play right away or play year two or year three," Haskins told PFTPM. "I just want to be the best quarterback I can be for that franchise. Patrick Mahomes definitely did a great job learning [behind Alex Smith]. I learned from J.T. [Barrett] my first year at Ohio State, so it isn't foreign nature for me, so I'll be comfortable with either/or."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported last week that the Raiders were "super impressed" by the former Buckeyes star. Meanwhile, Haskins told NFL Network's Up to the Minute recently that "there's definitely something there" with Washington.

Haskins has just one year of starting experience at the college level, but it was enough to wow the football world. He led Division I in passing yards (4,831) and passing touchdowns (50) while completing 70 percent of his passes, finishing third in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting.

The 21-year-old led Ohio State to a 13-1 record in 2018, resulting in a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl victory.

Haskins told Florio teams have asked him about his lack of starting experience. His reply? That he feels as though he got "better" and "more comfortable" with each passing game, and he believes his best football is ahead of him.

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller has Haskins as the second-ranked quarterback in this year's class, with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in the conversation to go first overall to the Arizona Cardinals.