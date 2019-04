NFL Draft 2019 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2

0 of 12

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The first two days of the 2019 NFL draft are over, and now it's time for general managers around the league to really start earning their paychecks.

There is plenty of value to be had in Rounds 4-7, as Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and Richard Sherman will tell you. Many players selected on Day 3 will be fighting for roster spots this season, but there just may be a budding superstar or two left on the board.

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Ohio State running back Mike Weber and Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley are all power-conference skill-position players who remain available, and there are still starters from Alabama's defense yet to be picked.

Read on to see the best undrafted players at each position heading into the final rounds Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.