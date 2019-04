NFL Draft 2019 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1

0 of 13

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Only three quarterbacks came off the board during Thursday night's first round of the the 2019 NFL draft.

Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall after months of speculation, and both the New York Giants and Washington Redskins found—or at least think they found—their quarterbacks of the future in Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, respectively.

But as expected, defensive players dominated the night as a whole.

Friday's 70 selections will feature no lack of excitement, though. We expect skill players to make their presences felt early and often in Rounds 2 and 3, as only one running back (Josh Jacobs) and two wide receivers (Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry) were selected in the top 32.

So, who are the best players still on the board? Let's take a look.