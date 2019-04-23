David Sills' Wild Ride from 13-Year-Old USC QB Prodigy to NFL Draft WR Prospect

David Sills was once the youngest QB recruit in history, but now he is about to be drafted as an NFL wideout. Watch the video above to find out how Sills went from being a QB prodigy to a receiver and a projected middle-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

                      

