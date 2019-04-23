2019 NFL Draft: Odds and Predictions for This Year's Star Prospects

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The speculation surrounding what the Arizona Cardinals will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft ends Thursday night in Nashville.

Most of the NFL draft experts have the Cardinals taking Kyler Murray with the top selection, but there is a small chance they go in a different direction.

Because there are so many stellar defensive prospects in the draft class, the Cardinals could choose to improve their defense instead of taking a quarterback in the first round for the second consecutive year.

The decision made by the Cardinals will affect the direction of the first round.

If Murray is the No. 1 pick, a run on defensive players will occur, but if the Cardinals go the unexpected route and take a defender, a mad dash to move up the draft board could happen with Murray in mind.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

NFL Draft Odds

No. 1 Overall Pick

Kyler Murray (-600; bet $600 to win $100)

Quinnen Williams (+350; bet $100 to win $350)

Nick Bosa (+370)

Dwayne Haskins (+1600)

Josh Allen (+2000)

Ed Oliver (+2500)

Predictions for Star Prospects

Kyler Murray

By now, we all know the connections between Murray and the Cardinals.

Now it comes down to the Cardinals actually pulling the trigger on their quarterback switch and finding a new home for Josh Rosen.

It's unlikely Murray and Rosen would be allowed to co-exist in Arizona because then there would be added pressure to find a way to develop both passers.

If first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes Murray is the perfect fit for his offense, he should convince general manager Steve Keim to make the pick.

However, if Kingsbury thinks he can work his offense with Rosen at the helm, the Cardinals could go away from selecting quarterbacks with back-to-back first-round selections.

But given how much talk there has been about Murray joining the Cardinals, it is hard to believe he won't be the pick Thursday night in Nashville.

Murray has the explosiveness in the pocket that fits Kingsbury's offense, and although he did not play directly under the Arizona head coach in college, he played in a system with similar qualities at Oklahoma.

Until Murray walks up on stage and is presented a Cardinals jersey, there is still a chance the Cardinals opt to go in a different direction.

There is also a small probability of the Cardinals trading the No. 1 pick to another team that favors Murray in order to collect assets.

But the only team with the firepower capable of actually making a deal for the top selection appears to be Oakland, who has three first-round picks.

We have seen the Raiders do some wild things in previous drafts, but with three chances to improve their roster, it would be hard to imagine general manager Mike Mayock wasting them in a trade when he can improve a few aspects of the team's roster.

Prediction: Murray goes No. 1 to Arizona.

Quinnen Williams

Outside of Murray, Quinnen Williams might be the most hyped prospect in the draft class.

The defensive tackle out of Alabama could land at No. 1 if the Cardinals go away from Murray, or could fall as far as No. 4 to Oakland based off the needs of San Francisco and the New York Jets.

Even though the 49ers have a good amount of defensive tackles already on their roster, general manager John Lynch is still impressed with Williams, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

"He's an excellent football player," Lynch said. "The season he had may have been as good a college football season as I've ever seen. It was just dominant, and to think that was his first year playing nose tackle, it's a great story."

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets believe Williams is destined for stardom as well.

But with support growing inside the Jets organization to take Ed Oliver, Williams might be available at No. 4 for the Raiders, who could use an impact run-stopper in the middle of their defensive line.

Josh Allen could be a better pick for the Jets since they are in need of a pass-rusher off the edge, but Williams would be a great fit in Gregg Williams' defense.

The 49ers should take a serious look at Williams, but Nick Bosa looks like the better fit for them, which means the path is clear for the Jets to select the defensive lineman out of Alabama.

Prediction: Williams lands at No. 3 with the New York Jets.

