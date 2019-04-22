Dwayne Haskins on NFL Draft Rumors: 'I Know I'm Going to Be a Great NFL QB'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins isn't sweating any of the drama in the days leading up to the 2019 NFL draft Thursday.

"I don't pay attention to it," Haskins said when asked whether he's following the general predraft discussions, per USA Today's Jarrett Bell. "Now, my friends have been asking me. My mom is like, 'Did you see what they said?' The biggest thing is to do what I have to do. Do well in meetings. Do well with the visits. Throw the ball well. I know I'm going to be a great NFL quarterback."

Haskins was magnificent in his only season as Ohio State's starter. He finished 2018 with 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman wrote earlier this month the perception around Haskins in draft circles was souring a bit. He spoke to an anonymous NFC coach who explained some of the broad concerns around Haskins: "Can he move enough when [the] pocket changes? Great kid! Will learn. Agility concerns and limited exposure [with] down-the-field throws."

The coach also said Haskins might need to spend a year or two on the bench behind a more experienced quarterback.

Quarterbacks who played under Urban Meyer haven't enjoyed much success in the NFL either. Alex Smith has had a productive career, but Tim Tebow, Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett have all struggled at the next level.

Ultimately, Haskins could be this year's version of Lamar Jackson.

Jackson fell to the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd overall pick, with the concerns largely centered around whether his style would fit in the NFL. Anybody who watched Jackson with the Louisville Cardinals could tell he was going to be a star, yet he slipped to the last selection of the first round.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while running for 695 yards and five scores as a rookie.

While Haskins arguably isn't the best quarterback in the 2019 draft class, QB-needy teams might be getting into their own heads too much if they pass on him in the middle of the first round and beyond.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Haskins as the No. 2 passer behind Kyler Murray and compared him to Carson Palmer.