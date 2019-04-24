MLB Rumors: The Early-Season News and Buzz Around Every Team

0 of 30

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's still only April, but it's never too early to survey the MLB landscape for the latest rumors, buzz and news.

In some cases, it's the big-ticket free agents—left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel and right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel—who somehow remain unsigned and which teams might snap them up.

In others, it's way-early trade speculation ahead of the July 31 deadline, news about a fast-rising prospect and the impending June amateur draft or simply the hottest storyline simmering with each squad.