NFL Mock Draft 2019: Early Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

After months of evaluating prospects and mock drafts, we finally made it to NFL draft week 2019.

At this point, you might feel like you know everything about this draft class, but you shouldn't.

The annual talent grab is always full of surprises, and draft boards remain fluid through the final selection.

Let's get to our latest mock draft, then, before taking a closer look at the three players atop our board.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G/T, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

32. New England Patriots: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray left a pro baseball career behind (for now, at least) to pursue the NFL, which says everything you need to know about his athletic gifts.

He has both a rocket arm and jet-propelled legs, a devastating combination that helped him dismantle defenders en route to winning the Heisman Trophy this past season. He might not be the most physically imposing prospect you'll find, but go check the tape—he's electric.

Like, passing for 4,361 yards, rushing for 1,001 yards and totaling 54 touchdowns electric.

The Cardinals lost a league-worst 13 games last season. No one is more in need of that kind of electricity, and all due respect to 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen, but he's not providing that. New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray in high school, and this long-awaited partnership will soon finally come to fruition.

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

You know all those draft debates about whether teams should choose the best player available or use their selections to address areas of need? Well, in an ideal world, teams do both in the same selection.

It seems like the 49ers should have that option if Murray indeed goes No. 1.

"Edge is a glaring need for San Francisco, and there's a good chance the best pass-rusher—and player overall—in Bosa will be on the board at No. 2," ESPN.com's Todd McShay wrote.

Bosa, the younger brother of standout Chargers rusher Joey, collected 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks over 29 games with the Buckeyes. The 49ers had just 37 sacks as a team last season (tied for 22nd), 12 of which came from interior star DeForest Buckner. As long as Bosa is on the board, this selection feels like the round's biggest lock.

Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

Think about how much talent evaluators like Bosa. Now, consider this—Allen essentially matched Bosa's career contributions in a single season. Allen lived in opponents' backfields throughout the 2018 campaign, tallying 21.5 tackles for loss and 17.0 sacks in 13 games.

Those numbers pop no matter who is drooling over them. But they should look especially enticing to the Jets, who, like the 49ers, are in dire need for an impact pass-rusher.

"Their DEs and OLBs beat their blocks within 2.5 seconds 18 percent of the time last season, per ESPN's Pass-Rush Win Rate using NFL Next Gen Stats—23rd among all teams," ESPN.com's Rich Cimini wrote. "The Jets haven't had a player with double-digit sacks since Mo Wilkerson in 2015."

The Jets could consider Quinnen Williams or Ed Oliver at No. 3, but Allen's pass-rushing potential is probably too great to pass up.