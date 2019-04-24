The Best NFL Draft-Day Trades of All Time

0 of 11

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

No matter how you may feel about the modern evolution of the National Football League, there's no denying it has become a year-round sport. This week's draft might just be the most hyped event of the season—though a certain show about dragons and dead armies is definitely up there.

The beauty of the NFL draft, though, is it's drenched in drama with no scripting required. The pure unpredictability of the draft ensures that the simple selection of future NFL players is must-see television.

The possibility of draft-day trades hovers over the event, and the frequency of them is why most mock drafts can be thrown out the window minutes into opening night. Last year, for example, 16 of the first 32 picks were made by teams that didn't originally own the selections.

Of course, while draft-day trades are exciting, not all are ultimately successful. Here, you'll find some that definitely were—at least for one team involved—ranked according to factors like value, player performance and the overall payoff for the team.