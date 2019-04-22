Ex-Falcons WR Roddy White Arrested After Driving on Suspended License

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Weston Kenney)
Weston Kenney/Associated Press

Former Atlanta Falcons star Roddy White was arrested earlier this month in Gwinnett County, Georgia following a traffic stop, according to TMZ Sports

White was reportedly pulled over for crossing a double line to enter the carpool lane, but the police determined he had a prior warrant out for his arrest for missing a court appearance. He was also driving on a suspended license.

White was then arrested while his car was impounded, but he was released on a bond later that day, per WSB-TV.

The 37-year-old was also arrested in Gwinnett County in 2014 for failure to appear in court following a traffic violation for illegal tinting. It is not currently known what led to his latest missed court appearance. 

White lives in Braselton, Georgia following an 11-year career in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler spent his entire time in the league with the Falcons before retiring after the 2015 season.

Related

    Expert Round 1 Mock NFL Draft 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Expert Round 1 Mock NFL Draft 📝

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gruden Loves Kyler Murray, Not Derek Carr

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gruden Loves Kyler Murray, Not Derek Carr

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    CBS: Cardinals Will Pass on Picking Kyler No. 1 Overall

    NFL logo
    NFL

    CBS: Cardinals Will Pass on Picking Kyler No. 1 Overall

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Mock Draft Challenge

    Mock the mock! See if you can beat @nfldraftscout by matching up the correct player with the correct pick number ✍

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R Mock Draft Challenge

    Mock the mock! See if you can beat @nfldraftscout by matching up the correct player with the correct pick number ✍

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs