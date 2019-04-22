Ex-Falcons WR Roddy White Arrested After Driving on Suspended License

Weston Kenney/Associated Press

Former Atlanta Falcons star Roddy White was arrested earlier this month in Gwinnett County, Georgia following a traffic stop, according to TMZ Sports.

White was reportedly pulled over for crossing a double line to enter the carpool lane, but the police determined he had a prior warrant out for his arrest for missing a court appearance. He was also driving on a suspended license.

White was then arrested while his car was impounded, but he was released on a bond later that day, per WSB-TV.

The 37-year-old was also arrested in Gwinnett County in 2014 for failure to appear in court following a traffic violation for illegal tinting. It is not currently known what led to his latest missed court appearance.

White lives in Braselton, Georgia following an 11-year career in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler spent his entire time in the league with the Falcons before retiring after the 2015 season.