EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Monday's Week 35 Matches

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea moved into fourth place in the Premier League on Monday after an entertaining 2-2 draw against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The point sees the Blues climb above Arsenal in the table, but Maurizio Sarri's side have now played a game more than the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

The draw moves Burnley on to 40 points and should be enough to keep the Clarets in the Premier League for another season.

Premier League Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 35, +59, 88

2. Manchester City: 34, +65, 86

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 34, +29, 67

4. Chelsea: 35, +21, 67

5. Arsenal: 34, +25, 66

6. Manchester United: 34, +15, 64

7. Everton: 35, +6, 49

8. Watford: 34, 0, 49

9. Leicester City: 35, +1, 48

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 34, -1, 48

11. West Ham United: 35, -10, 43

12. Crystal Palace: 35, -5, 42

13. Newcastle United: 35, -9, 41

14. Bournemouth: 35, -13, 41

15. Burnley: 35, -18, 40

16. Southampton: 34, -17, 36

17. Brighton and Hove Albion: 34, -21, 34

18. Cardiff City: 35, -35, 31

19. Fulham: 35, -43, 23

20. Huddersfield Town: 35, -49, 14

Monday Recap

Chelsea and Burnley played out a thrilling first half at Stamford Bridge with both sides scoring twice in the opening 24 minutes.

The visitors needed Ben Mee to clear off the line from Gonzalo Higuain in the opening exchanges before breaking the deadlock after just eight minutes.

Cesar Azpilicueta could only head a corner to the edge of the penalty area, allowing an unmarked Jeff Hendrick to volley the opener past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Their lead did not last long as N'Golo Kante equalised after some great work from Eden Hazard. The Belgian beat Matt Lowton down the left and picked out Kante to hammer a shot past Tom Heaton.

Their second goal arrived almost immediately afterward. Higuain beat Mee with a lovely touch, accepted a backheel off Azpilicueta and then fired a shot into the roof of the net at the near post:

Yet Burnley hit back with another set-piece. A free-kick was floated into the box and eventually fell to Ashley Barnes to cushion a finish past Kepa at the far post.

Chelsea also suffered a blow just before half-time. Callum Hudson-Odoi was forced off with injury and replaced by Pedro:

The Blues also replaced Kante with Mateo Kovacic at half-time due to a back problem, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Chelsea enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half but struggled to find a way through the Burnley defence with Mee producing a superb showing.

Maurizio Sarri replaced goalscorer Higuain late on with Olivier Giroud, a substitution that did not appear to go down well with the Argentinian:

Chelsea pressed for a winner in the closing stages but could not break down Burnley, and tempers frayed in stoppage time as Sarri was sent to the stands and a scuffle broke out on the final whistle:

Burnley fans will celebrate after moving nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games left to play, but it's a missed opportunity for Chelsea in the race to finish in the top four.