Championship Table 2019: Week 44 Results, Play-off Standings and Latest Schedule

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Leeds United's bid to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League suffered a damaging blow after a 2-0 defeat away to Brentford on Monday. The loss has left manager Marcelo Bielsa's team three points below second with an inferior goal difference ahead of the final two matches of the season, making the play-offs a more likely path to promotion.

Sheffield United continue to hold Leeds at bay after putting three past Hull City on their travels. The Blades are three points adrift of leaders Norwich City, after the Canaries missed the chance to book a return to the top flight thanks to a 2-2 draw with Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

There was also change in the playoff places as Middlesbrough were hammered by Nottingham Forest and replaced in the top six by Derby County, with Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson scoring two stoppage-time goals to help Frank Lampard's team beat Queens Park Rangers.

The day began with Aston Villa all-but making sure of a play-off spot by winning a 10th match in a row. Jonathan Kodjia's goal helped manager Dean Smith's team see off relegation-threatened Millwall on home soil.

At the other end of the table, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic both won to confirm safety.

Monday Results



Aston Villa 1-0 Millwall

Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

Derby County 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Hull City 0-3 Sheffield United

Ipswich Town 0-1 Swansea City

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Middlesbrough

Reading 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Rotherham United 1-3 Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Bristol City

Stoke City 2-2 Norwich City

Wigan Athletic 2-0 Preston North End

Brentford 2-0 Leeds United

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Norwich City: 44, 25, +34, 88

2. Sheffield United: 44, 25, +35, 85

3. Leeds United: 25, +24, 82

4. West Bromwich Albion: 44, 22, +26, 77

5. Aston Villa: 44, 20, +26, 75

6. Derby County: 43, 18, +11, 67

7. Middlesbrough: 44, 18, +6, 67

8. Bristol City: 43, 18, +7, 66

9. Sheffield Wednesday: 44, 16, -1, 63

10. Swansea City: 43, 18, +3, 62

11. Nottingham Forest: 44, 15, +5, 60

12. Preston North End: 44, 16, +3, 60

13. Hull City: 44, 17, -2, 60

14. Blackburn Rovers: 44, 16, -4, 59

15. Brentford: 44, 15, +10, 58

16. Stoke City: 44, 11, -7, 53

17. Birmingham City: 44, 14, +6, 50

18. Wigan Athletic: 44, 12, -14, 48

19. Queens Park Rangers: 44, 13, -18, 48

20. Reading: 44, 10, -16, 46

21. Millwall: 43, 10, -14, 43

22. Rotherham United: 44, 8, -29, 40

23. Bolton Wanderers: 44, 8, -47, 32

24. Ipswich Town: 44, 4, -40, 28

Updated Schedule

Saturday, 27 April

Millwall vs. Stoke City: 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Birmingham City vs. Wigan Athletic: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Bolton Wanderers vs. Brentford: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Bristol City vs. Derby County: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Middlesbrough vs. Reading: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Preston North End vs. Sheffield Wednesday: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Queens Park Rangers vs. Nottingham Forest: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Swansea City vs. Hull City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

West Bromwich Albion vs. Rotherham United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Sheffield United vs. Ipswich Town: 5:15 p.m. BST/12:15 p.m. ET

Norwich City vs. Blackburn Rovers: 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, 28 April

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa: 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

Tuesday, 30 April

Millwall vs. Bristol City: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, 1 May

Swansea City vs. Derby County: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Leeds were left ruing a key decision going against them early on at Griffin Park. Referee Keith Stroud didn't point to the spot for what looked like a clear-cut penalty after Patrick Bamford was hacked down in the box.

Stroud's error was compounded when Neal Maupay finished well just before the break. The Bees striker was coolness personified as he beat Leeds stopper Kiko Casilla when one-on-one.

Maupay was at the heart of things again when the hosts doubled their lead on 62 minutes. The powerhouse No. 9 led a brilliant counter in combination with the other members of Brentford's capable front three, Ollie Watkins and Sergi Canos.

It was the latter who capped the swift and sweet move to force Leeds to face up to the reality of play-off purgatory.

Leeds' failure to win stung all the more considering Norwich struggled to shrug off a determined Stoke side during a tough and nervy trip to the Potteries. Onel Hernandez had put the promotion-chasers in front after 24 minutes, much to the delight of those watching from home:

The Canaries looked to be coasting until Ashley Williams got his head to a corner two minutes after the restart. Stoke were level for exactly 20 minutes until Teemu Pukki put Norwich back in front to continue what has been a prolific campaign for the Finland international.

Once again, the advantage didn't last long, with Thomas Edwards striking the Potters' second equaliser three minutes later.

United were in no mood to let an opportunity pass and David McGoldrick made sure the visitors took full advantage at the KCOM Stadium. He scored twice in the first 22 minutes to maintain a purple patch in front of goal.

Enda Stevens added third just before the break as the Blades closed the gap on top spot.

While the race for automatic promotion continues to take a few turns, competition for play-off places is also heating up.

Lampard's Rams struggled to find a way through against stubborn QPR at home. It didn't help Mason Mount was unable to add to his 20 goals from midfield, despite the best efforts of the player on loan from Chelsea:

It was left to Wilson to make the difference, and the 22-year-old didn't disappoint. He kept his cool from the penalty spot in the 94th minute after Luke Freeman fouled Jayden Bogle.

Wilson added his second in the 101st minute to send Derby into the playoff spots above Middlesbrough. Lampard's team also still owns a game in hand on most of their rivals.

Middlesbrough's play-off hopes suffered a blow as Forest ran riot at the City Ground. Winger Joe Lolley was in fine form for Forest, bagging a brace with the second coming from the penalty spot five minutes from time.

In between, defender Alexander Milosevic found the net to have Boro looking over their shoulders. Fortunately for Middlesbrough, Bristol City were unable to take advantage of the slip.

Goals from Barry Bannan and Lucas Joao helped Wednesday see off City and do their own and Villa's play-off bids the power of good. City do at least have a game in hand on many of the teams around them.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Villa also helped themselves by coping without leading scorer Tammy Abraham, after the Chelsea loanee suffered a shoulder injury during Friday's 2-0 win away to Bolton Wanderers. It was left to Kodjia to settle things against Millwall by finishing from close range after meeting a cross from Anwar El Ghazi.

A club-record winning run, combined with results elsewhere, has put Villa into the play-off places. Finishing as high as possible is the next target, making a win over Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday a must.

Fortunately, Smith will have a Manchester United loanee available:

Swansea City snapped a dire run away from home thanks to 34-year-old winger Wayne Routledge. His goal three minutes before the hour mark ensured another day of misery for already relegated Ipswich Town.

Routledge's goal also keeps the Swans hopes of reaching the play-off spots alive. Manager Graham Potter's team is five points adrift with three matches left to play, with Wednesday's game at home to the Rams likely to settle things.

A point away to Reading was enough to keep West Bromwich Albion secure in the play-off mix. The day's only goalless draw was also valuable for the Royals, as they opened a six-point gap above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Birmingham recovered from a goal down at the New York Stadium to keep Rotherham United deep in the relegation mire. Matt Crooks put the hosts ahead in the first half, but Blues rallied thanks to Jacques Maghoma, Jota and Kerim Mrabti.

Birmingham hadn't won in three previous matches but picked the perfect moment to rediscover some form.

It was a similar story for the Latics, who are safe for another season after goals from Leon Clarke and Lee Evans doomed Preston's play-off bid.

A first Blackburn goal for Ben Bereton helped Rovers ease through the gears in a Lancashire derby against Bolton. Adam Armstrong also got his name on the scoresheet as Blackburn stay 14th.