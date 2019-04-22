Virgil van Dijk: Manchester United 'Need to Do Themselves a Favour' in Derby

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk says Manchester United "need to do themselves a favour" in Wednesday's derby clash against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping the Red Devils can take points off Manchester City at Old Trafford to boost the Reds' title bid, and Van Dijk highlighted United's need for a victory, per Ian Doyle at the Liverpool Echo.

"They (United) need to do themselves a favour. Everton is not easy to beat at home, but 4-0 is a big result. We have no influence on that, but they are still playing for Champions League football and they need to get a result," he said.

Manchester United head into the game on a dismal run of form and were thrashed 4-0 at Goodison Park by Everton on Sunday, producing a performance that attracted plenty of criticism:

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was angered by the team's display:

Meanwhile, James Robson at the Evening Standard offered his view ahead of the derby:

Sunday's defeat means the struggling Red Devils have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions and prompted manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to apologise to fans:

However, defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur mean that the Red Devils remain in contention for a top-four finish. The team are just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with four games left to play.

Defender Ashley Young has said he has "confidence" United are "going to be ready" for Manchester City, per Sam Carney at the club's official website.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not appear to share Young's confidence:

Wednesday's fixture should prove crucial in both the title run-in and the race for UEFA Champions League qualification spots. Victory for Manchester City would move the Citizens top of the table with three games left to play.

Solskjaer will demand a response from his side against their local rivals, but they will need to produce a dramatic improvement if they are to take points off a visiting Manchester City that have won their last 10 league games in a row.