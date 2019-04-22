Virgil van Dijk: Manchester United 'Need to Do Themselves a Favour' in Derby

Virgil van Dijk: Manchester United 'Need to Do Themselves a Favour' in DerbyApril 22, 2019
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk says Manchester United "need to do themselves a favour" in Wednesday's derby clash against Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping the Red Devils can take points off Manchester City at Old Trafford to boost the Reds' title bid, and Van Dijk highlighted United's need for a victory, per Ian Doyle at the Liverpool Echo.
"They (United) need to do themselves a favour. Everton is not easy to beat at home, but 4-0 is a big result. We have no influence on that, but they are still playing for Champions League football and they need to get a result," he said.
Manchester United head into the game on a dismal run of form and were thrashed 4-0 at Goodison Park by Everton on Sunday, producing a performance that attracted plenty of criticism:
Joe Wright @JoeWright004
Given the importance of this game/the games coming up, the standard of the opposition and the level of United's play/effort, I'd say with some confidence that's the worst 45 minutes of football they've played since Ferguson retired.
Scott Patterson @R_o_M
I can't confidently say that was the worst performance since Fergie, given how many there have been, but that was definitely up there.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was angered by the team's display:
Soccer AM @SoccerAM
If you didn't catch it earlier, here's Gary Neville's full rant following Manchester United's "rancid" performance against Everton which left him "furious" 🤯 https://t.co/Hiqg84V5v4
Meanwhile, James Robson at the Evening Standard offered his view ahead of the derby:
James Robson @jamesrobsonES
3-0 v Barcelona 4-0 v Everton If any team could put 5 past United, it’s City
Sunday's defeat means the struggling Red Devils have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions and prompted manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to apologise to fans:
Conor McNamara @ConorMcNamaraIE
Just interviewed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the tunnel at Goodison for @BBCMOTD. “All I can do is apologise to the fans. That was not good enough.” #bbcfootball
However, defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur mean that the Red Devils remain in contention for a top-four finish. The team are just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with four games left to play.
Defender Ashley Young has said he has "confidence" United are "going to be ready" for Manchester City, per Sam Carney at the club's official website.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not appear to share Young's confidence:
Wednesday's fixture should prove crucial in both the title run-in and the race for UEFA Champions League qualification spots. Victory for Manchester City would move the Citizens top of the table with three games left to play.
Solskjaer will demand a response from his side against their local rivals, but they will need to produce a dramatic improvement if they are to take points off a visiting Manchester City that have won their last 10 league games in a row.
