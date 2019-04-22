B/R's Miller: 'Teams Believe' Ed Oliver 'Has Elite Ability' Entering NFL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver does the Cougar Paw with his team mates and the Bayou Bucket trophy after defeating the Rice Owls after a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sep. 1, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver might be climbing up boards with the NFL draft just days away.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller said on Twitter: "Decent amount of Oliver top-five buzz going around. Interior pressure is incredibly important and teams believe he has elite ability from inside."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Expert Round 1 Mock Draft 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Expert Round 1 Mock Draft 📝

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gruden Loves Kyler Murray, Not Derek Carr

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gruden Loves Kyler Murray, Not Derek Carr

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cardinals Will Pass on Picking Kyler No. 1 Overall

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cardinals Will Pass on Picking Kyler No. 1 Overall

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Montez Sweat Has as Much Upside as Anyone 📈

    🏈 ‘He loves football more than money’ 🏃 Faster than Khalil Mack and Von Miller 📈 Execs think he'll be a top-10 pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Montez Sweat Has as Much Upside as Anyone 📈

    🏈 ‘He loves football more than money’ 🏃 Faster than Khalil Mack and Von Miller 📈 Execs think he'll be a top-10 pick

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report