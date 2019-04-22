Edinson Cavani on Possible PSG Summer Transfer: 'In Football, You Never Know'

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is unsure if he'll be at the club next season.

The Uruguay international has enjoyed another prosperous campaign in front of goal for PSG, helping the team win yet another Ligue 1 title. They secured the prize on Sunday, with Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick sealing a 3-1 win over Monaco at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking after the game, Cavani was asked what the future had in store for him and said while he's content with life in Paris, he can't offer any guarantees, per Canal+ (h/t Goal):

"A lot of things happened this season. It's different every year. The most important thing is to be able to keep our team together.

"My future? I have a contract here. One more year. What do you want? I'm good, serene, happy with the life and the supporters. But in football, you never know."

Goal noted that Atletico Madrid have been tipped as possible suitors for the 32-year-old, while Premier League outfit Chelsea have also been linked with him.

Cavani moved to Paris in the summer of 2013, and he has proved to be a smart investment for the club. The former Napoli man has helped PSG dominate the domestic scene, with Les Parisiens winning five Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France on four occasions and the Coupe de la Ligue five times.

Despite his own goalscoring talent, the Uruguayan has often played a facilitating role in his time at PSG. Initially he played out wide, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic operating as a central striker, and in recent years he's been tasked with bringing the likes of Mbappe and Neymar into the game.

Even so, Cavani has managed to remain prolific in French football. Injuries have limited him to just 17 appearances in Ligue 1 this term, yet he's still among the division's top scorers:

Sunday's match was the first time he has been in action since March 6, when PSG took on Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League:

With one year remaining on his contract at the end of the campaign, PSG would have a big decision to make if an offer arrived.

While Mbappe and Neymar appear to represent the future of the team, finding someone to replace Cavani would be a huge challenge. The striker is selfless in his work rate and his link play, and although he has a reputation for missing big opportunities, he is consistently in brilliant positions to score goals.

A new challenge prior to the twilight of his career may appeal to Cavani, especially given he's accomplished so much in Paris. However, it doesn't appear he is in any rush to embark on a new adventure.