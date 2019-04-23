Ranking Major League Baseball's Most Overrated Stars

0 of 10

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"Overrated" is a nebulous concept in sports, because the question is always the same—"rated" by whom?

In ranking this list of the 10 most overrated stars in baseball, we used MLB Network's preseason list of the top 100 players as a jumping off point and juxtaposed players' spot on the list with their 2018 performances and how they've fared thus far in 2019.

Of course, this is a subjective exercise, though we'll provide each player's place on MLB Network's list and his respective 2018 WAR (via FanGraphs' calculation) for reference.

Quibble with the rankings if you wish. In some cases, we went with recent results over career bodies of work; in other cases, we factored in injury history, age and so on. What's undeniable is that every guy featured has, for one reason or another, recently fallen short of his star pedigree.