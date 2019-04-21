Video: Watch Cowboys' Dak Prescott's Message to Kyler Murray Ahead of NFL Draft

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a message for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with Thursday's NFL draft looming—let the outside doubt drive you instead of stop you.

Oklahoma football shared Prescott's words to the potential No. 1 pick Sunday:

It should be noted there are considerable differences in the path each quarterback took. While Prescott was a 3-star prospect who went to a solid football school in Mississippi State, per 247Sports' composite rankings, Murray was a 5-star quarterback who eventually chose football powerhouse Oklahoma.

He also had his choice between going pro as a highly regarded baseball player or as a quarterback in the NFL and could be on his way to being the first pick Thursday. Prescott was an overlooked fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft.

Alas, Prescott's message still rings true, as Murray will surely be doubted and seen by some as an undersized and run-first quarterback who will struggle to adapt to the NFL game.