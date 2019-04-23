Early Signs of Doom for MLB's Expected 2019 Contenders

0 of 8

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The 2019 Major League Baseball season has only been going for three weeks and change, but the expected status quo is already in jeopardy.

To wit, a few teams that were expected to be heavy hitters in the American League and National League playoff races are off to slow starts that are laced with signs of lasting doom.

We will focus on seven in particular, plus a few dishonorable mentions. These teams have been worse than anticipated out of the gate, with flaws that run the gamut from offensive, defensive and pitching problems to plain ol' injury issues.

We'll start in the AL East and work our way to the NL West.