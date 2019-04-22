2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Latest Updates Entering Draft Week

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Kyler Murray is the sure-fire No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft Thursday, according to the majority of mock drafts and key reports around the league. However, it may not be written in stone just yet.

CBSSports.com NFL insider Pete Prisco reported the Cardinals will be going in a different direction on draft day.

If the Cardinals don't select Murray, they could be preparing to select Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa or move down in the draft and accumulate one or more additional high draft picks.

However, the idea that they are not going to draft Murray does not make a lot of sense, considering offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury is the team's new head coach. Kingsbury comes into the NFL with a reputation for understanding and developing the modern offensive game, and Murray would appear to have all the weapons needed to succeed in such an offense.

Prisco explained that the initial report of Murray going to the Cardinals was based on a move to improve the franchise's ticket sales. There has since been some pullback within the organization, leading Prisco to report that Murray would not be drafted by the Cardinals.

If this is correct, reports from additional NFL sources are likely to surface as draft day draws nearer.

While Prisco puts Murray's status in some jeopardy, the quarterback's teammate Marquise Brown has impressed a number of scouts.

The speedy Oklahoma wideout could be the first wide receiver selected in the draft. Brown's speed and ability to get downfield and make big plays has impressed key decision makers around the league, per a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

"Hollywood" Brown is the cousin of Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown, and he combines initial quickness with game-changing long speed. Once he dons a NFL uniform, he will become one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Brown is rehabbing from a Lisfranc injury, and he expects to be ready to show off his talents at the start of training camp. He wasn't able to run at the NFL Scouting Combine or at his school's pro day, but he said that his goal was to break the record of 4.22 in the 40 set at the combine by John Ross in 2017.

Marquise Brown, N'Keal Harry of Arizona State, D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown, both of Ole Miss, are the other top receivers in the draft.

Marquise Brown is 5'9" and 170 pounds, and he caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards with 10 touchdowns last season for the Sooners.

Jets prepared to move down

The Jets have a need to upgrade their defense, and they are in a position to do just that with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

However, it appears that New York general manager Mike Maccagnan would like to move down in an effort to acquire additional draft choices. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com reported the Jets are determined to trade out of the No. 3 pick, according to multiple sources.

"They seem to really, really want to move down," said one NFL executive, per Vacchiano. "Maybe they're just keeping their options open, but it sure seems like that No. 3 pick is for sale."

While Maccagnan said earlier in the offseason that he was open to the idea of acquiring more draft picks, moving out of the No. 3 pick would keep the Jets from selecting defensive players like Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams or Ed Oliver.

The Jets traded away their second-round pick when they moved up a year ago so they could draft quarterback Sam Darnold. Picking up an additional second-round selection this year would appear to be one of Maccagnan's goals if he does actually trade out of the No. 3 spot.

Gary losing ground

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary's status is dropping, per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

There are two reasons why the caution flag has gone up around Gary. One is a shoulder injury that slowed him, and the other is the ordinary stats he had during his career at Michigan. He had 3.5 sacks last season and just 9.5 throughout his career.

Gary is a brilliant athlete with tremendous natural gifts, but his talent was not developed to the maximum with the Wolverines. The 6'4", 277-pounder has impressive straight-line speed, but he will need to develop additional moves at the NFL level.

Many defensive coaches would be thrilled to work with a player like Gary, who has game-changing potential, but general managers don't want to feel like they are gambling with their pick, and that's why he is more likely to be selected in the teens instead of the top 10.