Premier League Results Week 35: Sunday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Merseyside was bouncing on Sunday after Liverpool beat Cardiff City 2-0 to move back to the top of the Premier League, while Manchester United were decimated 4-0 in their trip to Everton.

Arsenal suffered a 3-2 upset at home to Crystal Palace and failed to move up to third above Tottenham Hotspur, having trailed by two goals at the Emirates Stadium. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 19th goal of the season to move level at the top of the Golden Boot race but couldn't salvage a result.

Second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner were enough to see Liverpool through to all three points in their visit to Cardiff as they kept the top-flight title chase alive.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer travelled to Goodison Park under pressure after winning only two of his previous seven matches. But their defeat ended up even worse than the 3-0 loss suffered at Barcelona on Tuesday, and Everton shot up to seventh.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson put the hosts two goals up inside 28 minutes, while Lucas Digne and substitute Theo Walcott added two more strikes in the space of eight minutes to complete the rout.

Sunday's Results

Everton 4-0 Manchester United

Cardiff City 0-2 Liverpool

Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 35, +59, 88

2. Manchester City: 34, +65, 86

3. Tottenham: 34, +29, 67

4. Arsenal: 34, +25, 66

5. Chelsea: 34, +21, 66

6. Manchester United: 34, +15, 64

7. Everton: 35, +6, 49

8. Watford: 34, 0, 49

9. Leicester City: 35, +1, 48

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 34, -1, 48

11. West Ham United: 35, -10, 43

12. Crystal Palace: 35, -5, 42

13. Newcastle United: 35, -9, 41

14. Bournemouth: 35, -13, 41

15. Burnley: 34, -18, 39

16. Southampton: 34, -17, 36

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 34, -21, 34

18. Cardiff City: 35, -35, 31

19. Fulham: 35, -43, 23

20. Huddersfield Town: 35, -49, 14

Top Scorers

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 19

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 19

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 19

3. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 18

5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

5. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 17

7. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 16

7. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 16

9. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 13

9. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 13

Sunday Recap

Liverpool's title chase kept chugging forward thanks to two timely interventions from their midfield corps, and Wijnaldum's volleyed opener in particular relieved pressure in what was proving tough territory to score in.

Warnock's defence did a job in containing the Reds attack until Wijnaldum pierced their lines just before the hour mark. Trent Alexander-Arnold assisted the Dutchman for his third goal of the season, and OptaJoe illustrated how essential the Liverpool full-backs are to Jurgen Klopp's system:

The Evening Standard attested to Liverpool's new points tally as sufficient to win the crown in many seasons gone by, a sign of just how tight their battle against City is:

Morrison handled Salah too roughly in his own area to give away a decisive penalty later on. Liverpool can look forward to an Anfield return against Huddersfield Town on Friday, five days before they're set to travel to Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final the following Wednesday.

Everton's annihilation saw United run to a fifth consecutive away defeat for the first time in the club's history, a blow that hurt all the more after they exited the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in midweek, per Squawka.

Richarlison converted the breakthrough before Sigurdsson bamboozled David De Gea from long range to double their lead. Digne's half-volley from a corner also deceived United's stopper before Walcott came on to beat the Spaniard one-on-one.

The result means United are two points below Chelsea in fifth and Arsenal in fourth, leaving their Champions League qualification hopes in some doubt after a torrid patch of form.



Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville expressed his anger with his old club after the result:

David De Gea wasn't at his best between United's posts, though Marco Silva's Everton fully deserved their three points and are temporarily in the frame to qualify for next term's UEFA Europa League.

The Red Devils were happy to at least see Arsenal also drop points in Week 35 after Roy Hodgson's side took the fight to their hosts at the Emirates in admirable fashion.

Christian Benteke headed in after 17 minutes to end a run of 358 days without scoring a Premier League goal, and it was another half-hour before Mesut Ozil levelled for the home side.

Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur scored within eight minutes of one another to establish a two-goal cushion, and journalist Layth Yousif criticised a complacent Arsenal defence following some strong displays:

Aubameyang pulled one goal back to make it a one-goal game in the 77th minute, though even that finish fell somewhat fortunately for the Gabon international, via Optus Sport (U.S. only):

Nevertheless, his 19th goal of the season was a small consolation in another nightmarish result, drawing him level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as the league's top scorer.

The Gunners will rue their missed chance to move above rivals Spurs up to third, while United are grateful to still have a route back into the top four following their latest fall.