NFL Mock Draft 2019: Projections for Round 1, Analysis for Underrated Prospects

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

It isn't hard for some high-quality prospects to fall into the underrated realm as the build for the 2019 NFL draft concludes.

The usual suspects dominate the conversation and shove these prospects to the side. Kyler Murray at No. 1 speculation continues to run rampant, as does chatter around an otherwise unpredictable quarterback class.

Overall, the class is a defensive-minded offering too. There are seemingly countless first-round candidates who can apply pressure on passers, either with their hand in the dirt or standing up. It has pushed some defenders into underrated territory while also shifting offensive positions out of the spotlight.

After a look at a mock draft, let's examine some of the first-round names that are now managing to fly under the radar.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Good luck keeping track of all the defensive linemen this year.

Christian Wilkins out of Clemson is one of those names who should be getting more attention than he's receiving as the process concludes.

After all, he is a 6'3", 315-pound defender with plenty of versatility in the form of solid leverage against the run and a strong resume as a pass-rusher when quarterbacks drop back:

In many classes, Wilkins would be one of the most-talked-about prospects. He can generate pressure on his own right up the middle, which is about as rare as it gets in the NFL. But he is stuck in the same offering as Ed Oliver, for starters, who can do the same thing, if not better.

But as always, teams that benefit from Wilkins slipping down the board aren't going to complain.

In the mock above, the Tennessee Titans get a win. They already have a superb presence on the inside with Jurrell Casey, but adding Wilkins next to him or simply to deepen the rotation boosts an overarching unit that could only tally 39 sacks a season ago.

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The offensive line group this year is strange, even before adding in the fact defenders run the show.

One of the top names, Jonah Williams, has some concerns he might end up at guard. From there, it is hard to determine how the NFL really feels about most of the group.

This has allowed someone such as Garrett Bradbury from NC State to slip past most in the process. Impressive, considering he's a 6'3", 306-pound prospect and Rimington Trophy winner who has played multiple spots at a high level.

Which isn't to say there hasn't been any buzz:

But Bradbury still isn't a household name by any means and the combination of the class as a whole plus the fact teams might only view him as an interior guy could mean he gets shoved down the board farther than he deserves.

The Houston Texans can only hope. The front office there hasn't done much to improve the offensive line in front of Deshaun Watson this offseason, which is downright incredible considering he took 62 sacks as a sophomore coming off an injury-shortened rookie debut.

On paper, Bradbury plugs in wherever the Texans want and provides an immediate upgrade.

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press

A big combination of factors has conspired to keep Deionte Thompson out of the general public's mindshare.

Typically, a solid starting safety at Alabama wouldn't have a problem keeping a nice buzz about his draft stock. But Thompson isn't an edge rusher this year, nor is he a quarterback. He plays a position that had droves of free agents hit the open market and make big money, not to mention a position with quality veterans like Tre Boston still looking for work.

Thompson has also had an injury that has limited his ability to run drills at events like the combine.

It all sounds like the perfect mixture that causes a prospect to fall out of the first round. But there are experts such as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller who go so far as to compare him to Devin McCourty: "Thompson is the most promising free safety prospect in the 2019 draft class, but there are legitimate concerns about his frame and the poor play showed against Clemson and Oklahoma in the playoffs. If he can add some bulk to his frame while maintaining his speed and range, teams should be excited by his potential as a top-50 selection."

The right combination of need and value should still have Thompson off the board in the first round, which is what makes him an interesting get for the Los Angeles Rams in the mock above.

Those Rams lost Lamarcus Joyner to free agency this offseason and could use a versatile piece who can move around the defensive backfield while developing toward his high ceiling.

The position as a whole is down right now, but Thompson is the sort of safety who could have teams that passed on him regretting the decision in a few years.