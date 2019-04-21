NFL Draft 2019: Notable Picks from Latest Expert Mock Drafts

Tim Warner/Getty Images

After spending months breaking down film and analyzing the needs of every NFL franchise, NFL draft experts are starting to come up with their final mock drafts.

Most of the projections for the top five picks have remained the same in recent weeks, but there is one player who made a recent jump into the top five in one mock.

While defensive line should have the most prospects selected in the first round, much of the attention Thursday night will be paid to the quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first 32 picks.

The teams in need of quarterbacks are known, but where each signal-caller lands varies by the mock draft.

Notable Picks from Latest Mock Drafts

Ed Oliver to the Jets

Long before the 2019 draft class was broken down in every detail by NFL personnel, Ed Oliver was considered one of the top five picks.

Oliver is predicted to be a top-15 pick in most mock drafts, but one has him landing in the top three.

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the New York Jets selecting the Houston defensive tackle with the No. 3 pick.

Jeremiah noted Gregg Williams' ability to work with Aaron Donald as a defensive coordinator with the Rams as a factor that could go into the selection of Oliver.

According to CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco, Oliver was a hot name going into the final week of the draft process.

During his time at Houston, Oliver was one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the nation, but his production in 2018 was hampered by injuries and countless double teams sent in his direction.

But Oliver's numbers can't be ignored, as he recorded 53 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 32 games over three seasons for the Cougars.

If Williams believes Oliver is the best fit for his defensive scheme, the rest of the Jets coaching staff and front office should listen to him and take the star out of Houston.

Mixed Results for Drew Lock

Where Missouri quarterback Drew Lock lands in the first round depends on which draft expert you trust the most.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson has Lock landing at No. 10 with the Denver Broncos, who have been linked with Lock for a good amount of the evaluation process.

ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have Lock going 13th to the Miami Dolphins in their recent combined mock draft.

But not all experts have Lock going in the top 15, as Jeremiah has the Missouri signal-caller dropping all the way to the Green Bay Packers at No. 30.

It's hard to believe Lock will be available at No. 30 given how many teams are in need of quarterbacks at the front end of the first round.

The more realistic situation for Lock is for him to be selected by one of Denver, Miami or Washington.

Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins are likely to be off the draft board by the time the Broncos pick, and if they pass on Lock, the Dolphins and Redskins should take serious looks at him.

Lock should be viewed as a legitimate candidate to solve the quarterback situation in Miami or Washington since he was one of the most consistent throwers in college.

Lock is coming off three consecutive 3,000-yard seasons, and he threw for 99 touchdowns over four years at Missouri.

Since Denver acquired Joe Flacco in the offseason and Miami and Washington have more immediate needs at the position, the best fit for Lock would be with either the Dolphins or Redskins.

