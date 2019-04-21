NFL Draft Projections 2019: Updated Order, Odds and 1st-Round Predictions

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The final preparations for the 2019 NFL draft are being made across the league.

The 32 NFL franchises have had months to break down prospects by evaluating their on-field play and looking at the smallest off-the-field qualities that may make a difference at the professional level.

On Thursday night, teams will hope the hard work pays off in the form of a solid first-round draft pick.

The Arizona Cardinals will dictate the direction of the first round, but we have a good idea of which players will end up at the top of the draft based off the countless draft predictions that have been made.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

No. 1 Pick Odds

Odds via OddsChecker

Kyler Murray (-750; Bet $750 to win $100)

Quinnen Williams (+350; Bet $100 to win $350)

Nick Bosa (+425)

Dwayne Haskins (+1600)

Josh Allen (+2000)

1st-Round Predictions

Murray Goes No. 1

Nothing has altered the belief that Kyler Murray will be the No. 1 overall selection Thursday night.

The Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma has been linked with the Arizona Cardinals since he declared for the draft, and there is a strong possibility he lands there.

Of all the first-round quarterback prospects, Murray is seen as the best fit in Kliff Kingsbury's offensive system.

Murray's agility in the pocket and ability to make something out of nothing make up for the lack of size that would turn away other teams if they had possession of the No. 1 pick.

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Murray has all of the on-field qualities and potential to be worthy of the top selection, which is why he is the odds-on favorite to go No. 1.

However, the Cardinals need to solve an internal issue before they come to a conclusion on the first draft pick of the Kingsbury era.

Since Josh Rosen is currently on the roster, the Cardinals would have back-to-back first-round picks on their depth chart if they choose Murray.

If the Cardinals are 100 percent convinced Murray is their guy, then Rosen likely has to go in order to develop and reach his full potential.

But over the next few days, the Cardinals have to decide what the right path is for Rosen and how much they can get in return for the second-year quarterback.

Any negotiations revolving around Rosen will open the door further for Murray to be taken first Thursday.

Barring a massive snag in the process, it looks like the Cardinals are ready to take the risk of selecting a quarterback in the first round for the second straight year.

Defense Dominates Top 10 Picks

Once Murray goes off the board, a slew of defensive prospects are expected to be taken with the rest of the top five picks, and then more players from that side of the ball should go in the top 10.

Nick Bosa, Josh Allen and Quinnen Williams are seen as the top three defensive players in the draft class, and all of them are expected to land in the top four regardless of what occurs with Murray.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

At No. 5, Tampa Bay is likely to go with a defensive player and it appears that LSU's Devin White could be a perfect fit for the NFC South side.

Once the Buccaneers are done with their pick, the selections will be much less predictable.

Although we are still unsure of where which players will land, we do know plenty of defensive line prospects will be considered from picks No. 6 through No. 10.

Edge-rushers Montez Sweat, Rashan Gary and Brian Burns and defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Christian Wilkins should be looked at by Jacksonville, the New York Giants, Detroit, Buffalo and Denver.

Since those five teams have a variety of needs, we could see more defensive prospects taken, or we could see some offensive linemen, and even a quarterback come off the board.

But when the top 10 is completed, the majority of the players drafted will come from the defensive side of the ball, with defensive line being the most drafted position.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.