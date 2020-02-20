Yankees News: Luis Severino Shut Down After Forearm Injury Diagnosed as Soreness

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees starter Luis Severino has been shut down with soreness in his right forearm.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Thursday that the right-hander will see Dr. Chris Ahmad, the team's physician, Friday.

However, GM Brian Cashman told reporters Severino won't see the team doctor, adding that he's unclear if this is a short or long-term issue.

Boone noted Severino has a loose body in his pitching elbow and that the soreness dates back to his last playoff start against the Houston Astros on Oct. 15.

Last year was a mess for Severino. After heading into the season with high expectations, he was immediately shut down in spring training while suffering from inflammation in his right rotator cuff.

As Severino worked his way back, he was diagnosed with Grade 2 lat strain that cost him an additional six weeks.

The two-time All-Star made three appearances late in the regular season—putting up a 1.50 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 12 innings—and two playoff starts.

The Yankees have lost their rotation depth. James Paxton had spinal surgery Feb. 5 that will keep him out for three to four months, so the Gerrit Cole signing looks even better.

Severino has been an elite pitcher when healthy, finishing in the top 10 of Cy Young voting in 2017 and 2018. He posted a 3.39 ERA in 2018 with a career-high 19 wins, tallying over 200 strikeouts for the second year in a row.

The Yankees begin the regular season at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles on March 26.