Cole Anthony, James Wiseman Win Co-MVP; White Wins 2019 Jordan Brand Classic

College basketball's next wave of talent took the floor for the 18th annual Jordan Brand Classic on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with Team White edging Team Black 132-125 in the showcase.

The first half was dominated by White, but Team Black returned to the floor for the second half inspired and came as close as four points. In the end, Team White prevailed. Let's be honest, though: Nobody watched for the final score; everybody watched for the highlight reel.

Cole Anthony, an undecided point guard out of Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, led his team to a near comeback and was named the game's co-MVP with James Wiseman of Team White. Anthony finished with a game-high 25 points.



Wiseman is committed to Memphis and became the first Memphis signee to win the honor in this game since Tyreke Evans, who now plays for the Indiana Pacers, per Drew Hill of Memphis News. The 7-footer finished the game with 21 points and six rebounds.

Anthony, the son of retired NBA veteran Greg Anthony, will announce where he plans to play collegiately in New York on Tuesday. Anthony will be choosing between Georgetown, Notre Dame, Oregon and North Carolina.

Team White entered halftime with a double-digit lead, but Anthony Edwards provided a highlight for Team Black with a ferocious dunk earlier in the first half. The No. 2 prospect in the country is signed to Georgia and finished the game with 21 points.

Another impressive first-half sequence came from forward Keion Brooks, who played for Team White. The Kentucky signee displayed his versatile ability with a dunk followed immediately by a block:

The Indiana native announced his decision earlier this week, and SB Nation's Jason Marcum put into perspective how big of a get the 6'7", 185-pound prospect is for Big Blue:

"With Kentucky thin in the frontcourt for next season, getting Brooks was huge for Calipari, as [he] will likely spend a lot of time at the 4 spot next season, especially since Calipari plans to play smaller and faster now. Brooks is the kind of versatile big man that Calipari loves to get each year, and he's also one of the most balanced recruits in the Class of 2019.

"'Keion is such a unique player because he has guard play-making ability in a 6-7, physical frame,' Calipari said."

Kentucky was well represented at the Jordan Brand Classic with Brooks, forward Kahlil Whitney and guard Tyrese Maxey. Duke was equally represented with guard Wendell Moore, guard Rejean "Boogie" Ellis and Vernon Carey Jr. (who did not play) officially signed to the Blue Devils.

While 6'5", 180-pound guard Cassius Stanley is still undecided, CBSSports.com's Jon Rothstein has reported that Stanley is expected to announce his commitment to Duke "early next week." On Saturday night, 247Sports' No. 29 prospect scored 16 points.



All eyes will be on Stanley as well as forward Jaden McDaniels and forward Trendon Watford, as each still has to choose which program he wants to join for 2019-20.