Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Rafael Nadal Upset, Saturday Results, Latest Schedule

Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Rafael Nadal Upset, Saturday Results, Latest ScheduleApril 20, 2019
Rafael Nadal suffered a shock exit at the semi-finals of the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday, going down in straight sets to 13th seed Fabio Fognini.
The defending champion had won his past 18 matches at the event but follows top seed Novak Djokovic, who was beaten in the quarter-finals on Friday, out of the tournament.
Fognini produced a superb display and goes on to play the unseeded Dusan Lajovic in Sunday's final. The Serb beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in their last-four clash.
Saturday's Results
(13) Fabio Fognini bt. (2) Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-2
Dusan Lajovic bt. (10) Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-1
Sunday Schedule
Dusan Lajovic vs. (13) Fabio Fognini, not before 2:30 p.m. local time/1:30 p.m. BST/6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday Recap
Nadal's bid to win a 12th title at Monte Carlo ended on Sunday after Fognini pulled off a major shock by dumping out the defending champion.
Fognini broke Nadal in a lengthy first game of the match to lead 1-0 after 12 minutes.
However, the Spaniard then hit straight back, with a weak backhand into the net by the Italian levelling at 1-1.
Both players traded breaks in an entertaining first set before Fognini broke to love at 5-4 and then managed to serve it out to take the first set:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
WHAT a way to finish the set 🤯 Catch the second set of this epic SF showdown on @TennisTV 📺 https://t.co/aZSZZ7bwil
Fognini was dominant in the second set and came close to handing Nadal a bagel. The second seed had to save match points at 5-0 before finally winning his first game of the set.
The Spaniard managed to hold serve afterwards to prompt brief hope of a comeback, but Fognini served it out the second time around to book his place in the final.
Tennis writer Christopher Clarey shared the key match statistics:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Numbers behind a major upset on clay 1st serve points won Fognini 63% Nadal 44% 2d serve points won Fognini 54% Nadal 39% Break points won Fognini 6/10 Nadal 3/4 Winners Fognini 21 Nadal 10 Unforced errors Fognini 22 Nadal 25 #TennisChannel
The result is a big shock and will raise questions over Nadal's form and fitness ahead of May's French Open, where he will be bidding to win the title for the 12th time.
Lajovic shrugged off a slow start to secure his spot in his first ATP Masters 1000 final in one hour and 35 minutes against Medvedev:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
✅ First ATP singles final ✅ First Masters 1000 final ✅ Lowest-ranked Monte-Carlo finalist since 2001 @Dutzee beats Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-1 to reach the #RolexMCMasters final https://t.co/BYQ6iRcloj
The Russian took advantage of some early errors from his opponent to race into a 5-1 lead and looked in good shape to take the opening set.
However, Medvedev started to struggle with his serve in the windy conditions, while Lajovic began to find his range and cut the deficit:
Live Tennis @livetennis
#Medvedev will have a second go at serving out the set at 5-3. Serving at just 46% & only winning 50% of points behind his first serve so far. #RolexMCMasters
The 28-year-old went on to win the next six games in a row to claim the first set 7-5.
Lajovic's momentum continued into the second as he raced into a 4-0 lead. Medvedev finally managed to stem the tide at 5-1, but there was no denying Lajovic a place in the final:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
The journey of a lifetime continues for @Dutzee in Monte-Carlo… #RolexMCMasters https://t.co/VficNxbJiu
Medvedev saw off both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Djokovic on his way to the last four, but it's Lajovic, who is still yet to drop a set at the tournament, who progresses to Sunday's final against Fognini.
