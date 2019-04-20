EPL Table: Saturday's Week 35 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden scored the only goal of the game after five minutes to hand the defending champions a 10th straight league win and top spot above Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion picked up a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers that moves them three points clear of the relegation zone with four games left to play.

Watford moved into seventh place with a victory over relegated Huddersfield Town, while Fulham secured their first away win of the season at Bournemouth.

Saturday's other two fixtures saw Leicester City earn a draw at West Ham United thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Harvey Barnes, while Newcastle beat Watford at St James' Park.

Saturday's Results

Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham

Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Watford

West Ham United 2-2 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 3-1 Southampton

Premier League Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Manchester City: 34, +65, 86

2. Liverpool: 34, +57, 85

3. Tottenham: 34, +29, 67

4. Arsenal: 33, +26, 66

5. Chelsea: 34, +21, 66

6. Manchester United: 33, +19, 64

7. Watford: 34, 0, 49

8. Leicester City: 35, +1, 48

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 34, -1, 48

10. Everton: 34, +2, 46

11. West Ham United: 35, -10, 43

12. Newcastle United: 35, -9, 41

13. Bournemouth: 35, -13, 41

14. Crystal Palace: 34, -6, 39

15. Burnley: 34, -18, 39

16. Southampton: 34, -17, 36

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 34, -21, 34

18. Cardiff City: 34, -33, 31

19. Fulham: 35, -43, 23

20. Huddersfield Town: 35, -49, 14

Saturday Recap

Manchester City gained some revenge for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League exit against Tottenham by taking three points against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Pep Guardiola's side struck early to return to the top of the table. Bernardo Silva picked out Sergio Aguero at the far post, and the striker nodded the ball on to Foden to head home his first Premier League goal:

However, it was hardly Manchester City's best performance of the season, and they also suffered a blow when midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with a knee injury:

The champions needed goalkeeper Ederson to save from Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura to preserve a clean sheet in a nervy display.

Spurs were also denied a penalty after Kyle Walker handled the ball. Manager Mauricio Pochettino felt his side ought to have been awarded a spot-kick:

The hosts could have extended their lead through Raheem Sterling, but the England international was denied by goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga's outstretched leg.

The result is an important win for Manchester City and keeps them on course to retain their title. They head to Old Trafford next to face Manchester United on Wednesday.

Brighton picked up an important point at the bottom of the table to keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive.

Wolves went closest to breaking the deadlock when Diogo Jota headed against the post in the second half. Leander Dendoncker latched on to the rebound, but he was denied by a fine stop by Mat Ryan:

The Brighton goalkeeper also stopped a Dendoncker header in stoppage time to end a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

The visitors offered little as an attacking force and did not trouble Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal. However, it's an important point, particularly as Brighton have a tough run-in with Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City all still to play.

Saturday's final fixture saw Rafael Benitez's Newcastle move into 12th place with victory over Southampton.

The Saints were fortunate not see James Ward-Prowse sent off in the first half for a cynical foul on Miguel Almiron:

However, two goals from Ayoze Perez in the space of four minutes put the hosts in charge of the match:

The striker broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark with a low shot across goal and past goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Perez then slid in at the far post to double Newcastle's lead four minutes later for his ninth goal of the season.

Newcastle came close to extending their lead at the start of the second half when Ki Sung-yueng beat Gunn with his shot, but he was denied by the woodwork.

It looked to be a costly miss when Southampton pulled one back minutes later. Nathan Redmond's cross was touched on to Mario Lemina to curl a low shot past Martin Dubravka.

The hosts then suffered a further blow when the influential Almiron was forced off with an injury just after the hour mark:

Fabian Schar also hobbled off, but Perez diverted a Matt Ritchie header past Gunn to seal his hat-trick and the victory for his side.

It was a deserved win for the Magpies that leaves Southampton five points from the relegation zone and still with work to do to stay up.