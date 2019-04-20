EPL Results Week 35: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City are top of the Premier League after a scrappy 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Phil Foden's goal gave the Citizens a one-point advantage over Liverpool, who travel to Cardiff City on Sunday.

Joint-leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero provided the assist, but he couldn't add to his 19 league goals for City. By contrast, Jamie Vardy bagged his 16th league goal of the campaign to help Leicester City secure a 2-2 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The day's late kick-off saw Ayoze Perez score a hat-trick to lead Newcastle United past Southampton and all but guarantee safety.

Elsewhere, FA Cup finalists Watford moved up to seventh after semi-final hero Gerard Deulofeu bagged a brace to beat already relegated Huddersfield Town.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Just like the Terriers, Fulham have already been condemned to the drop, but the Cottagers are salvaging some pride ahead of a quick return to English football's second tier.

One week after beating Everton, Fulham won 1-0 at Bournemouth, with Aleksandar Mitrovic converting from the penalty spot for his 12th league goal of the season.

The day's lone goalless draw saw Brighton & Hove Albion pick up a useful point against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. Banking a point means the Seagulls are three points above Cardiff and have a superior goal difference in the battle for survival.

Saturday Scores

Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Watford

West Ham United 2-2 Leicester City

Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 3-1 Southampton

Top Scorers

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 19

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 19

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 18

3. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 18

5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

5. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 17

7. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 16

7. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 16

9. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 13

9. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 13

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 34, 28, +65, 86

2. Liverpool: 34, 26, +57, 85

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 34, 22, +29, 67

4. Arsenal: 33, 20, +26, 66

5. Chelsea: 34, 20, +21, 66

6. Manchester United: 33, 19, +19, 64

7. Watford: 34, 14, 0, 49

8. Leicester City: 35, 14, +1, 48

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 34, 13, -1, 48

10. Everton: 34, 13, +2, 46

11. West Ham United: 35, 12, -10, 43

12. Newcastle United: 35, 11, -9, 41

13. Bournemouth: 35, 12, -13, 41

14. Crystal Palace: 34, 11, -6, 39

15. Burnley: 34, 11, -18, 39

16. Southampton: 34, 9, -17, 36

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 34, 9, -21, 34

18. Cardiff City: 34, 9, -33, 31

19. Fulham: 35, 6, -43, 23

20. Huddersfield Town: 35, 3, -49, 14

Foden put an understandably nervy City side in front after just five minutes when he headed in from close range. It was another landmark moment in the 18-year-old's rapid rise from academy graduate to key senior figure.

The goal was also a first for the club:

Foden's finish proved enough, despite Spurs piling on the pressure thanks to the pace of Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura. Both were dangerous on the break, but City just about survived thanks to some excellent work from goalkeeper Ederson.

Newcastle can thank Perez for another season in the Premier League after the Spaniard tore through the Southampton defence. He combined brilliantly with fellow forward Salomon Rondon en route to scoring twice in four first-half minutes.

Mario Lemina reduced the deficit a minute before the hour mark, but Perez completed his hat-trick late on. The season has seen Perez again be productive for the Magpies:

Earlier, West Ham twice thought Leicester were beaten, but they were ultimately left to rue a linesman's flag after the Foxes rescued a point late on.

Michail Antonio put the Hammers in front before Vardy answered back by prodding in from close range on 67 minutes. Vardy has regained his best form since Brendan Rodgers replaced Claude Puel as manager:

Forgotten former Arsenal man Lucas Perez came off the bench to score what looked like being a winner for West Ham. He thought he'd scored again when he rounded Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel soon after, only for the flag to go up even though Perez appeared onside.

It meant there was still time for Harvey Barnes to net an equaliser deep into injury time.

The point wasn't enough for Leicester to stay seventh because Deulofeu was in peak form for the Hornets. He moved into double figures for the season thanks to classy finishes in the fifth and 80th minutes.

It's proving to be a banner campaign for the well-travelled winger, who has represented Barcelona, Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan previously:

Huddersfield got a consolation three minutes into injury time through Karlan Grant, but the Terriers' typical lack of guile in forward areas has cost them their top-flight status.

Fulham have also had a problem scoring goals, with Mitrovic previously having failed to score since January after hitting 10 goals before that point. The powerhouse striker was unerring from the spot against the Cherries, though, after Jack Simpson had brought him down in the box.

Bournemouth weren't the only squad looking as though they'd welcome the end of the season now. Wolves still appeared to be down in the dumps after losing the cup semi-final to Watford.

The hosts showed plenty of endeavour in attack but too often lacked the necessary quality to find the finishing touch:

Brighton hardly deserved a point, but it could prove to be crucial in the Seagulls' efforts to stay up.