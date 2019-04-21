Chelsea vs. Burnley: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

After progress in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Chelsea's attention turns back to domestic duties on Monday, as they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues beat Slavia Prague 4-3 in a gripping game in midweek, moving into the semi-finals of the competition 5-3 on aggregate. Manager Maurizio Sarri will be looking for a much more controlled display from his players in the upcoming encounter, as they seek to stay in touch with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Burnley go into this game with little to lose, as three wins in succession have ensured they will be playing Premier League football again next term.

Here are the key details for the game, including the latest odds and the vital viewing information.

Odds

Chelsea win (1/4)

Draw (5/1)

Burnley win (11/1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Monday, April 22

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

What should have been a straightforward assignment for the Blues in the Europa League on Thursday turned into a nervy encounter, as Slavia threatened to launch a comeback in the second period (U.S. only):

The manner in which Chelsea did let their concentration slip in the second half would have concerned Sarri and with that in mind the Blues are likely to be on it from the off when Burnley do come to town.

Starting games quickly hasn't been an issue for Chelsea in recent weeks. At Anfield on Sunday, they were compact and clever in the way they approached the game against Liverpool, limiting the amount of chances the title-chasers had.

However, after the interval the Blues caved in defensively, with two quick-fire goals from Liverpool enough to win the game. Per Bet365, Chelsea have been sloppy when coming out after half time in games:

Sarri will be thankful he has a number of attacking stars who are capable of helping the team out and in their last home game in the top flight, Eden Hazard was sensational in attack, as he netted twice against West Ham United.

The Chelsea boss also has a decision to make in regards to who he starts up top. While Gonzalo Higuain continues to struggle, Olivier Giroud maintained his Europa League goalscoring spree on Thursday:

Given the physicality and aggression with which Burnley play, a robust option up top might be more suited to this type of encounter too.

Even with their safety effectively secured, the visitors will rock up to Chelsea with a defensive mindset, something that has served them so well under Sean Dyche. Within that cohesive setup, they have a rising star in attack, as 19-year-old Dwight McNeil has thrived in recent weeks.

Football commentator Guy Mowbray commented on how well Burnley's left side is functioning:

Sarri will be desperate for a fast start, as the Clarets can be so difficult to break down when they settle into a game. He will also want to see a huge improvement from his players when they emerge for the second half.

With Chelsea in fifth going into the weekend fixtures—they are level with fourth-place Arsenal having played a game more—they cannot afford to concede any more ground in the battle for a Champions League spot. It's difficult to see them slipping up here.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley