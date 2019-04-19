Jets 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: NY 'Determined' to Trade Down from 3rd Overall Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly "determined" to trade the No. 3 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft in order to acquire more picks.

On Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan is focused on adding at least an additional second-round choice, but no deal is expected before the draft starts Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, because of the large number of variables still in play.

Maccagnan told reporters in late March the franchise is "very open" to moving the No. 3 pick, so Friday's update shouldn't come as a shock.

New York made a blockbuster deal last March to acquire the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, which it eventually used to select quarterback Sam Darnold. In exchange, it sent the No. 6 choice, a pair of second-round picks in the 2018 draft and another second-rounder in this year's draft to the Indianapolis Colts.

Although the Jets' asking price is unclear, Vacchiano suggested a top-15 selection and a second-round pick this year in addition to a 2020 first-rounder could get the deal done for a quarterback-hungry team.

"They seem to really, really want to move down," an NFL executive told SNY. "Maybe they're just keeping their options open, but it sure seems like that No. 3 pick is for sale."

The quarterback factor is important because the demand for New York's third overall selection could skyrocket if the Arizona Cardinals surprise the NFL world next Thursday night by passing on the Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall.

Since the San Francisco 49ers, who own the second choice, are locked in with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting signal-caller, the Jets could then get on the clock with both top QB prospects—Murray and the Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins—still on the board.

"It's going to be really hard to pass on those elite defensive players—they're all future Pro Bowlers," an NFL scout told Vacchiano. "But I could see why they'd want to do it. Teams get desperate for quarterbacks, so the return could be huge."

The defense-heavy draft class is headlined by edge-rushers Nike Bosa (Ohio State) and Josh Allen (Kentucky Wildcats), defensive tackles Quinnen Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide) and Ed Oliver (Houston Cougars) and linebacker Devin White (LSU Tigers).

If the Jets ultimately stick in their current draft slot, their pick will likely come from that group.