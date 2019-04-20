2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections and Latest Buzz on Top Prospects

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Christmas, NFL style, is just around the corner for commissioner Roger Goodell's 32 teams.

The NFL draft starts Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

It takes three days to go through seven rounds, and with the draft just days away, new stories and rumors tend to surface.

While teams are unlikely to reveal their draft plans ahead of time, some nuggets can be quite informative, while others may turn out to be disinformation.

Here's the latest first-round mock draft, along with several noteworthy items to consider.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

2. San Francisco 49ers: Ohio State DE Nick Bosa

3. New York Jets: Alabama DT Quinnen Williams

4. Oakland Raiders: Kentucky OLB-DE Josh Allen

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LSU LB Devin White

6. New York Giants: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT-OG Jonah Williams

8. Detroit Lions: Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

9. Buffalo Bills: Florida OT Jawaan Taylor

10. Denver Broncos: Missouri QB Drew Lock

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Oklahoma OT Cody Ford

12. Green Bay Packers: Mississippi State DE Montez Sweat

13. Miami Dolphins: Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf

14. Atlanta Falcons: Clemson DT Christian Wilkins

15. Washington Redskins: Houston DL Ed Oliver

16. Carolina Panthers: Washington State OT Andre Dillard

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns): Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell

18. Minnesota Vikings: Boston College OG Chris Lindstrom

19. Tennessee Titans: Iowa TE Noah Fant

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Michigan DE Rashan Gary

21. Seattle Seahawks: LSU CB Greedy Williams

22. Baltimore Ravens: Alabama RB Josh Jacobs

23. Houston Texans: Texas A&M C Erik McCoy

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler

25. Philadelphia Eagles – Florida State EDGE Brian Burns

26. Indianapolis Colts: Mississippi State S Johnathan Abram

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys): Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia CB DeAndre Baker

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints): Michigan LB Devin Bush

31. Los Angeles Rams: North Carolina State C-OG Garrett Bradbury

32. New England Patriots: Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

Kyler Murray remains at the head of the draft, and there's every reason to think that the Arizona Cardinals and new coach Kliff Kingsbury will land the talented Heisman Trophy winner.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman pointed out that Arizona is pointing at Murray, but he also said that the Oakland Raiders may get involved.

Freeman noted neither head coach Jon Gruden nor new general manager Mike Mayock is gushing about quarterback Derek Carr, so why wouldn't they be interested in upgrading if they thought they could make a move to improve the team?

After a brilliant 2016 season, Carr has led the Raiders to back-to-back losing seasons, and that could mean his starting position is vulnerable.

The Raiders are in a spot to control the draft since they have the fourth, 24th and 27th picks in the first round. If they are interested in Murray or defensive end Nick Bosa, they seemingly have the draft capital to make a big move. Oakland has to be considered as a major player in the draft as Day 1 approaches.

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat is projected as a mid-first-round draft pick, and on the mock draft above, he is going to the Green Bay Packers with the 12th overall pick.

However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Sweat's heart condition has taken him off some draft boards:

Pelissero also pointed out that other teams are taking precautions and checking the situation further before they red-flag him on their draft boards.

Sweat has a chance to be a game-changer if he proves healthy enough to pass his physical. He had 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last year for the Bulldogs.

The defensive end's condition was reportedly discovered during the combine physicals earlier this year, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. However, he was allowed to participate in drills, and he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, the fastest-ever run by a defensive lineman at the event.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is widely considered to be the No. 2 option at the position behind Murray. While there have been projections that the New York Giants would select him with the No. 6 pick, others have general manager Dave Gettleman going in a different direction.

However, Haskins' recent statement, saying he would be willing to learn from veteran Eli Manning may be the trigger that is needed for the Giants to draft the strong-armed passer.

Rapoport tweeted that several of his league sources said they were convinced the Giants would select Haskins.

While Manning has two Super Bowl triumphs to his credit, his play has often been undistinguished over the past several seasons, and he has had problems getting away from the rush and making enough big plays.

The problem is that the Giants have four losing seasons in the past five years and are coming off a 5-11, last-place season in the NFC East.

Manning, 38, has been sacked 78 times the past two years, including 47 times last season.

The need for a youthful quarterback has been an issue for several seasons, and Haskins could fill the void. He threw for 4,831 yards last season while completing 70.0 percent of his passes with 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Draft expert Matt Miller of Bleacher Report tweeted that the Cincinnati Bengals could use the 11th pick in the draft to go after a quarterback, a move that would indicate Andy Dalton's days in Queen City are coming close to an end:

In addition to Murray and Haskins, the other top quarterbacks in this draft include Drew Lock of Missouri, Daniel Jones of Duke and Will Grier of West Virginia.

Dalton has had three losing seasons in a row in games he has started under center, and while he has been relatively healthy during that span, he missed four games in 2018 because of injury.

The 31-year-old has led the Bengals to the playoffs four times in his career, but he has never been victorious in any of them.