Video: Terrance Gore, Billy Hamilton Willing to Race 'The Freeze' in Atlanta

Kansas City Royals speedsters Terrance Gore and Billy Hamilton said Thursday that they would be willing to race The Freeze, who has become something of a legend during Atlanta Braves games in recent years.

Gore and Hamilton said they were up to the challenge on Thursday's episode of Intentional Talk on MLB Network:

The Freeze is essentially a superhero character played by Braves security guard and grounds crew member Nigel Talton. Talton ran track at Iowa Wesleyan and Shorter University, and according to MLB.com's Joe Posnanski, he can run the 100-meter dash in under 10.5 seconds.

Since the 2017 season, The Freeze has given the Braves one of the best gimmicks in Major League Baseball, along with the sausage races in Milwaukee or president races in Washington, D.C.

A fan is given a huge head start before The Freeze is allowed to start running, but more often than not, The Freeze manages to run him down.

The promotion has spawned many memorable moments, including this Freeze victory in 2017 that saw the fan fall just short of the finish line after showboating:

Gore, 27, is in the midst of his sixth MLB season. Despite having only 25 career at-bats to his credit, he has 31 stolen bases since his blazing speed makes him an ideal pinch runner. In eight minor-league seasons, Gore has stolen 293 bases as well.

The 28-year-old Hamilton is in the midst of his first season with the Royals after a six-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds. He has stolen 280 bases during his MLB career, including 50 or more in four straight seasons from 2014-2017.

In 2012, Hamilton set the single-season professional record with 155 steals in the minor leagues.

Gore and Hamilton are arguably the two fastest players in baseball, and there is no doubt that a three-man race involving The Freeze would get people talking both inside and outside the sport.

Since the Royals have road games against the Braves on July 23 and 24, the dream race could become reality this season.