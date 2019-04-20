Everton vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United's bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League could be in trouble when the Red Devils travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday.

The Toffees have been in solid form as of late, despite losing 2-0 away to already relegated Fulham last time out. Prior to the off day at Craven Cottage, Everton had won their last three, including beating United's top-four rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at home.

United need to fare better since the Reds trail their nearest rivals by two points in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to see his team rediscover its scoring touch to offset an inferior goal difference to the Gunners and Blues, although United have played a game less than Chelsea.

Date: Sunday, 21 April

Time: 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL. NBCSN.

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Odds

Everton: 11-8

United: 9-4

Draw: 5-2

All odds, per Oddschecker.

United are struggling for form, having been eliminated from both the FA Cup and Champions League at the quarter-final stage recently. The Reds were also beaten by Wolves in the league and lost to Arsenal on their travels.

Those results form a worrying trend:

Troubles away from home have left Solskjaer searching for answers and questioning some of his players:

The reality is Solskjaer is dealing with problems entrenched well before he succeeded Jose Mourinho back in December. Namely, United still leak too many goals, while inconsistency remains in an attacking unit where big names are yet to find consistency.

Those issues might be fixed by the return of two players. Solskjaer revealed forward Alexis Sanchez and holding midfielder Nemanja Matic "will probably be involved," per Michael Plant of United's official website.

Sanchez has never hit the heights expected when he signed a lucrative contract to leave Arsenal in January 2018. Yet the Chilean still has the flair, vision and shooting power to unlock any defence when he's in the mood.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

It's a similar story for Matic, who hasn't provided the layer of security he used to offer Chelsea's defence. Even so, the 30-year-old is one of the more skilled destroyers in England's top flight when on form.

United will need help at the back against an Everton side loaded with artistry and pace in the final third. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard and Richarlison can produce magic when they combine, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin's relentless running worked Arsenal beyond breaking point.

Sigurdsson's efforts have been boosted by Richarlison chipping in with 12 goals and an assist in league action, while Bernard has three assists to his name.

Everton have the creative contingent to exert more influence than United playmaker Paul Pogba. It would also help to have the right replacement for Andre Gomes, who is set to begin a three-match suspension after being handed a retrospective ban for stamping on Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Morgan Schneiderlin is one option to replace Gomes if manager Marco Silva chooses to play him alongside Idrissa Gueye as a dual shield in front of the back four.

Both teams need a result, but United's shaky away form has to give Everton hope of producing a notable win.