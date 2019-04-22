Ranking the 10 Best NFL Draft Hauls of the Past Decade

0 of 10

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

There are several reasons why the NFL draft is such an exhilarating and intriguing event. There are always surprises, disappointments and the potential for franchise-altering draft classes—the kind the Oakland Raiders are hoping to haul in with their three first-round picks in 2019.

Of course, having multiple first-round picks doesn't guarantee a tremendous draft haul. The 2014 Cleveland Browns, for example, had two first-rounders and ended up with Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel. Yikes. Of course, they had two first-rounders last year and landed Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb in the first two days, a franchise-altering haul.

There are other recent examples that should provide hope for rebuilding franchises like Oakland. Here, you'll find a look at the 10 best draft hauls of the last decade—based on factors like team impact, leaguewide impact and statistical production.

We'll be looking specifically at classes with multiple impact picks. The Carolina Panthers' selection of Cam Newton in 2011 obviously changed the course of the franchise, but the rest of that class was underwhelming and therefore does not make the list.