NFL Draft 2019: Latest 1st-Round Mock Draft, Odds, Best Fits for Top Prospects

By this point in the NFL draft process, teams should have an idea of what needs they must fill over seven rounds.

The most pressing needs can be taken care of during Thursday's first round. If those teams need to add defensive depth, they are in luck, since there is a wealth of defensive prospects.

Defensive players are expected to dominate the first-round conversation, especially in the top 10, with only the quarterback discussion rivaling it.

The franchises with early first-round selections have more prospects to choose from, which means they should be able to take the best fit for their respective systems.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

No. 1 Pick Odds

Kyler Murray (-750; Bet $750 to win $100)

Quinnen Williams (+350; Bet $100 to win $350)

Nick Bosa (+425)

Dwayne Haskins (+1600)

Josh Allen (+2000)

Best Fits for Top Prospects

Josh Allen and New York Jets

If the first two picks go in the way many experts believe they will, the New York Jets will be posed with a difficult decision at No. 3.

The Jets could go after the better fit for their new defensive scheme in Josh Allen, or take a player with tremendous upside in Quinnen Williams.

While Williams is sensational on the interior, Allen has more experience and fills New York's need on the outside.

Although the Jets secured the services of C.J. Mosley in free agency, they missed out on Anthony Barr and still have a hole to fill on the outside of Gregg Williams' system.

With an obvious need at outside linebacker and a direct fit in Allen available at No. 3, this seems like an easy pick for the Jets to make.

Allen excelled at getting to the quarterback during his time at Kentucky, and he would be able to seal the edge when defending the run.

The 21-year-old's three years as a starter at Kentucky will benefit the Jets, who are looking to take an immediate step up in the AFC East.

With Allen, Mosley and Jamal Adams leading the defense and Le'Veon Bell providing a nice complement to Sam Darnold on offense, the Jets could instantly improve in Adam Gase's first year in charge.

Devin White and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The second linebacker off the board Thursday will also fit in nicely with his first professional team.

After losing Kwon Alexander in the offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should go after LSU's Devin White to fill in the middle of the defense.

An argument can be made that White is the fourth-best defensive player on the board behind Nick Bosa, Allen and Williams, and he comes from an LSU program that is prolific for producing NFL-caliber defensive talent.

By plugging White into the linebacker group alongside Lavonte David and Deone Bucannon, the Buccaneers would have a solid front seven, with Vita Vea and Gerald McCoy leading the charge on the defensive line.

White would also have the opportunity to learn in preseason under David, who is entering his eighth season in the NFL.

The selection of White would allow Bruce Arians and his coaching staff to focus on offensive upgrades in the later rounds to give Jameis Winston a few more weapons to work with.

This would follow the strategy the Bucs used a year ago, when they took Vea in the first round before picking up running back Ronald Jones in the second round.

